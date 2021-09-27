Explore Waterford director stepping down from business group created nearly two years ago

WATERFORD — Nearly two years after a merger of business groups created a new entity called Explore Waterford, the agency’s executive director is stepping down.
Dawn Brummel, who has led Explore Waterford since it was established, is resigning to pursue her dream of creating a new business as a private consultant and trainer.
Brummel said she is happy planning events and helping businesses through her work at Explore Waterford. But she has long wanted to focus on coaching individuals and organizations to overcome challenges.
“I want to add value to people, not just through doing events, but in helping them get to the next stop in life,” she said.
While Brummel plans her new business endeavor, officials at Explore Waterford are searching for a new executive director to lead the organization.
Brummel plans to remain on the job until her replacement has been hired.
Next steps
Explore Waterford serves as the chamber of commerce locally, while also promoting tourism and economic development, and planning such events as festivals and entertainment.
Tim Vandeville Jr., board president for Explore Waterford, said a handful of executive director applicants have stepped forward. Interviews are planned with a couple of candidates.
Vandeville said a new executive director could be on board by next month.
Brummel has performed well on the job and Explore Waterford will miss her, he said.
“She was a phenomenal choice,” he said. “We’re sad to see her go.”
Progress
Brummel, 54, who lives in Waterford, was hired in 2018 to lead a group called Absolutely Waterford, which focused on promoting the village’s downtown area.
In early 2020, Absolutely Waterford merged with the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce to create Explore Waterford. The merger had been under consideration for two years.
Brummel was hired as the full-time executive director of the new group, a nonprofit supported by dues collected from member businesses. It is based in a small office inside Waterford Village Hall.
Despite disruptions associated with the COIVD-19 pandemic, Brummel said the introduction of Explore Waterford was successful in building good relations with businesses and in presenting a new identity for the organization.
The group also has introduced an online app for local events and businesses, as well as launching a new Celebrate Waterford summer festival, and most recently bringing a new traveling circus to town.
“We are headed in the right direction,” Brummel said. “I feel like we are a very positive voice for the businesses now.”
Holly Baumann, owner of the restaurant known as Cafe 213, recalled being uncertain about starting her own restaurant in Waterford. Brummel provided encouragement and support for what has become a successful enterprise at 213 E. Main St.
“She planted the seed,” Baumann said.
Now also a member of the Explore Waterford board of directors, Baumann said she hopes the organization finds a new executive director who can plan events, assist businesses and promote the community.
“There’s a lot to think about,” she said.
Brummel said she is committed to staying involved long enough to help her successor get settled and oriented. The first major order of business will be pulling together Explore Waterford’s winter holiday parade.
Although her resignation is scheduled to take effect Sept. 30, Brummel said she does not want to leave the organization unprepared to continue moving forward.
“We’ve had so much success,” she said. “I don’t want it to go backward.”