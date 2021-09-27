Explore Waterford director stepping down from business group created nearly two years ago

WATERFORD — Nearly two years after a merger of business groups created a new entity called Explore Waterford, the agency’s executive director is stepping down.

Dawn Brummel, who has led Explore Waterford since it was established, is resigning to pursue her dream of creating a new business as a private consultant and trainer.

Brummel said she is happy planning events and helping businesses through her work at Explore Waterford. But she has long wanted to focus on coaching individuals and organizations to overcome challenges.

“I want to add value to people, not just through doing events, but in helping them get to the next stop in life,” she said.

While Brummel plans her new business endeavor, officials at Explore Waterford are searching for a new executive director to lead the organization.

Brummel plans to remain on the job until her replacement has been hired.

Next steps

Explore Waterford serves as the chamber of commerce locally, while also promoting tourism and economic development, and planning such events as festivals and entertainment.