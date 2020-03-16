Experienced Raymond officials competing for trustee seat

RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both have held governmental posts in the past with the village.

Incumbent Doug Schwartz is running for the fourth seat, but is unopposed.

The trustees have a two-year term and are paid $4,550 annually.

Kastenson’s and Bugnacki’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.

What do you see as the issues in the race?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KASTENSON: Land development in the Village.

BUGNACKI: An issue within the community is keeping people more informed about what’s going on in the village. When we have meetings, not that many people come. I’d like to see more people at the meetings.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?