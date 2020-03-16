Experienced Raymond officials competing for trustee seat

RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both have held governmental posts in the past with the village.
Incumbent Doug Schwartz is running for the fourth seat, but is unopposed.
The trustees have a two-year term and are paid $4,550 annually.
Kastenson’s and Bugnacki’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
You have free articles remaining.
KASTENSON: Land development in the Village.
BUGNACKI: An issue within the community is keeping people more informed about what’s going on in the village. When we have meetings, not that many people come. I’d like to see more people at the meetings.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
KASTENSON: I understand how to work with people in many different trades of work. I am organized and I solve problems on a daily basis. I read engineers’ plans and I understand how drainage and construction projects work as a part of my occupation. This knowledge will be needed in the future for the Village of Raymond.
BUGNACKI: I’m a good candidate because I was a supervisor before. I feel dedicated to the area, since I live here in the Village of Raymond. Even though my address says Caledonia, I live in Raymond.