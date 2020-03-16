You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Experienced Raymond officials competing for trustee seat
0 comments
Raymond Village Board

Experienced Raymond officials competing for trustee seat

{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both have held governmental posts in the past with the village.

Incumbent Doug Schwartz is running for the fourth seat, but is unopposed.

The trustees have a two-year term and are paid $4,550 annually.

Kastenson’s and Bugnacki’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.

What do you see as the issues in the race?

KASTENSON: Land development in the Village.

BUGNACKI: An issue within the community is keeping people more informed about what’s going on in the village. When we have meetings, not that many people come. I’d like to see more people at the meetings.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

KASTENSON: I understand how to work with people in many different trades of work. I am organized and I solve problems on a daily basis. I read engineers’ plans and I understand how drainage and construction projects work as a part of my occupation. This knowledge will be needed in the future for the Village of Raymond.

BUGNACKI: I’m a good candidate because I was a supervisor before. I feel dedicated to the area, since I live here in the Village of Raymond. Even though my address says Caledonia, I live in Raymond.

Longtime incumbent, newcomer to face off in Racine County Board District 21 election

Meet the candidates

Keith Kastenson

AGE: 37

ADDRESS: 3824 68th St.

OCCUPATION: Superintendent for excavating and grading contractor

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: None

EDUCATION: High school graduate

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Appointed official of Village of Raymond Zoning committee; helps his children with Raymond 4H projects, Raymond baseball and Racine County Fair.

Stan Bugnacki

AGE: Would not disclose.

ADDRESS: 622 43rd St.

OCCUPATION: Retired assembler at Louis Allis Company in Milwaukee

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: Supervisor with the former Town of Raymond

EDUCATION: High school graduate

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Volunteer at food pantry at St. Louis Catholic Church; auxiliary police officer in Franklin. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News