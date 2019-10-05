CALEDONIA — Village Administrator Tom Christensen is calling state-imposed property tax levy limits “a brick wall,” a hurdle that even has the Village Board weighing the unlikely idea of a referendum to exceed the limit as 2020 budget deliberations continue.
Per usual, the proposed village budget is tight. After Tuesday’s budget planning meeting, the Village Board has been left to consider which things are essential and which things the village can’t afford.
The possibility of a referendum is remote, but the village is in a situation where it’s virtually impossible to purchase all the improvements and equipment from which the village could benefit.
“I know this board has always tried to keep that levy as light as possible for taxpayers. I think at this point we’ve kept the levy very flat for a number of years. And we’re at a point now where we do need to spend some money,” Kathy Kasper, the village’s new finance director and treasurer, told the board on Tuesday.
Caledonia residents already saw the largest jump in property assessments countywide in 2019, with the property assessment for the typical homeowner going up by approximately 17.55%. In August, Christensen predicted there could be a “modest increase” in the village’s overall levy, but doubted it would be anywhere near 16 or 17 percent.
The Village Board is expected to reconvene Monday after its normal 7 p.m. meeting to discuss an updated version of the proposed budget.
“I can’t yet predict what the change will be,” Christensen told The Journal Times after the meeting, regarding possible levy changes “There are too many decisions the board needs to make before we can make that calculation.”
The costs of safety
Earlier this year, the Village Board voted against applying for a grant that could have partially paid for six new firefighters, citing the cost to the village which would still be about $150,000.
But, anticipating more growth in the village and after continued requests from Fire Chief Richard Roeder, the Village Board on Monday accepted a federal grant to help pay for those positions.
At Tuesday’s budget planning meeting, officials learned that the village is still $55,000 short of reaching the $150,000 needed for the fire positions under the current planned 2020 levy, which is already set to surpass 2019’s levy.
According to the budget plan reviewed by the Village Board, the total levy increased by $329,070 in 2019 and is predicted to go up by about $950,000 in 2020.
Police Chief Daniel Reilly told village trustees that the Police Department could also use four more officers: two to work second shift, one for third shift, plus another detective.
But adding 10 new positions across the fire and police departments would put the village closer to, if not over, the levy limit due to the expenditure restraints the state imposed in 2013.
After Tuesday’s budget planning meeting, Kasper was directed to return this Monday with more firm numbers regarding how much the village is even allowed to spend and how much those new positions would actually cost.
Despite being similar in population, Reilly pointed out that Mount Pleasant’s police force is nearly double Caledonia’s. Mount Pleasant has 58 officers, while Caledonia only has 33 when fully staffed. Reilly added that, for Wisconsin police department’s serving communities between 20,000 and 30,000 people, Caledonia’s department ranks in the smallest 10% in number of officers.
However, Kasper estimated that each new officer could cost the village more than $100,000. And Reilly said that there are more grants available for fire departments than there are for law enforcement, meaning it’s more likely that the village would have to pay for new officers in full should Caledonia choose to expand its department.
The Caledonia Police Department has become busier in recent years in large part due to more accidents, particularly along the construction-clogged Interstate 94, as well as the opioid epidemic.
Reilly said that in 2009, long before he joined the department, the Caledonia P.D. made 40 drug arrests. In 2018, there were 230 arrests.
There’s also been a drop in traffic and municipal citations for three straight years. Reilly thinks that could be a direct result of officers being more preoccupied with more pressing crimes.
“These guys run call to call,” Reilly said, referring to how busy Caledonia officers are.
One thing that will almost certainly end up in the final budget is $35,000 for 35 police body cameras, in addition to $50,000 to pay for server space to save the recordings. The police chief, trustees, finance director and village administrator all agreed that having the cameras is a must.
Possibilities
Even with the already tight budget, there are still a number of new expenditures proposed that might end up on the cutting room floor. They included:
- $5,000 for “yearly needs” at Caledonia Fire Station 10, 9433 Northwestern Ave.
- Hiring an assistant for new Development Director Peter Wagner; Village President Jim Dobbs predicted “that won’t happen this year.”
- $7,000 for new roofs for buildings at Linwood Park and at Crawford Park; plus $2,000 more for parks and recreation advertising. “We think the parks are very underutilized,” Parks and Recreation Commission President Patrick Flynn said, “mostly because nobody is aware of the parks here.” The parks advertising budget currently sits at $8,400 per year, and Flynn thinks more advertising could end up paying for itself by increasing revenue.
- $15,000 for rearview cameras on Highway Department trucks; two village-owned plow trucks were involved in crashes last winter.
- A $5,000 raise (from $15,000 up to $20,000) for the municipal judge; the wage hasn’t been adjusted since 2007, Judge Robert Keller said. Keller estimates that the salary would work out to a little over $100 an hour; Trustee Fran Martin, a retired attorney, said that that wage is “modest” for the position.
- Painting the exterior of the nearly completed highway garage; building the new garage cost more than $2.5 million. “Let’s make it look like something we’re proud of,” Trustee Dale Stillman said.
