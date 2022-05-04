Expansion underway at Racine Lutheran High School

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School is expanding its footprint. Literally.

The parochial school’s $8.2 million expansion is underway as the school year nears its end.

According to Racine Lutheran, the school is “bursting at the seams” with its enrollment and thus is expanding onto land it already owns. Enrollment is currently around 300 students.

“Our three Lutheran feeder schools — St. John’s (510 Kewaunee St.), Trinity (2065 Geneva St.) and Concordia (3350 Lathrop Ave.) — are full,” Dave Burgess, RLHS’s executive director-principal, said in a Tuesday morning phone interview.

“Our building is full of history. But unfortunately, over the past few years, we have not been able to accept almost 20% of our incoming students, due to a lack of space,” states a fundraising video from the school.

Located at 251 Luedtke Ave., the school building is expanding north toward Spring Street. Burgess said construction is expected to be complete by February or March 2023.

Groundbreaking was on March 7.

Within the project, 37,800 square feet are being added, and 11,660 square feet are being renovated.

“The Racine Parental Choice Program has increased by 30% over the past six years, and projections indicate that this growth trend will continue,” Burgess said. “We are now faced with both a challenge and opportunity to expand the school to accommodate growth in enrollment, and to prepare for future students, all while providing some of the best educational opportunities possible.”

Burgess said Tuesday that plans for the expansion began about seven years ago, prior to local Foxconn hype about a surge in new residents that never materialized.

“This has been on the table for some time within my office, working on plans,” Burgess said.

The expansion is to include seven new classrooms, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) laboratory, gymnasium, locker room, fitness center and resource center.

Burgess added that the school building, built in the 1940s, is in “dire need of improvements,” in part because of handicap accessibility issues.

