Expansion planned for business in a Caledonia business park

CALEDONIA — Central Storage & Warehouse along Four Mile Road in the DeBack Farms Business Park is getting an additional refrigerated warehouse building.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Caledonia Village Board by a 7-0 vote approved a resolution relating to a site, building and operations plan for the construction and utilization of a 52,700-square-foot refrigerated warehouse building addition with loading docks and a 1,705-square-foot office addition, located at 12725 Four Mile Road, less than a mile east from Interstate 94.

In 2018, the village approved the construction of a 115,229 square-foot refrigerated warehouse building with loading docks, and in 2020, the village approved a 51,000 square-foot industrial addition with loading docks.

According to village plans, the industrial addition on the south side of the building is to be same height as the original building and use the same exterior materials which are 6-foot insulated metal panels. These materials are to be the same color as the original building. There will be seven loading docks on the west side of the building and one on the east side of this addition. The addition width is to be 55 feet shorter than the existing building.

The office addition on the west side of the building is to have exterior materials consisting of a brick belt line with metal panels and glass that match the materials on the existing building materials. The office addition is to be shorter than the industrial portion of the building and have landscaping features to the south. The original office area had landscaping along the entrance of the facility. Three trees are to be added to the site: two on the southwest end and one at the driveway entrance on the east side of the property.

Three light poles are to be installed in the southwest corner of the site along the proposed driveway. The remaining lights will be attached to the building.

All lighting will be downcast and shielded as not to cause glare to neighboring parcels, according to village plans.

The current parking lot consists of 23 spaces.

Per code, the minimum number of parking stalls for warehouse use is one stall for every two employees on a 12-hour shift. With the addition, the owner intends to reduce the amount of parking to 11. The 12 removed parking spaces are temporary as part of the construction project and the area will be repaved and restriped so that 23 stalls will exist upon project completion.