RACINE — The City of Racine is expanding its lifeguard coverage at Zoo Beach starting Thursday.

Following this change, lifeguards will now be at Zoo Beach on Thursday through Sunday — rather than Saturday and Sunday — from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to a statement, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is establishing this change in order to promote “a safer and more enjoyable experience for all residents and visitors.”

City Lifeguard Supervisor Phillip Kiley said current staffing levels allowed the department to make this change.

“Because I have the staffing levels, it’s the right thing to do for the community so that we can provide that extra level of safety,” he said.

Despite the increase in lifeguards, Kiley said residents and visitors should heed the rules of the beach.

“Regardless of where you are on the beach — whether it’s Zoo Beach or North Beach — it’s important that you understand the water conditions and understand your swimming ability and make sure that you always keep your swimming ability in mind when entering the lake during any type of conditions,” Kiley said.

Racine beach-goers can check lifeguard hours and swimming status at https://www.cityofracine.org/Beaches/.