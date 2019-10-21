RACINE — An expansion of the YWCA’s 5.09 High School Equivalency Diploma program to Racine Unified aims to ensure people in the community are employable — specifically in jobs that pay a living wage.
“If you don’t have a high school diploma, you’re going to really struggle,” said Andre Bennett, Unified’s director of alternative learning.
The 5.09 program, which helps adults obtain a high school equivalency degree or HSED has a high success rate with its students, but it only has the capacity to work with about 15 students every eight weeks.
The expansion is a joint initiative between the City of Racine, Higher Expectations for Racine County, the YWCA and Gateway Technical College and is funded through an up to $150,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Ballmer Group.
Unified started out with its first cohort of 12 students on Oct. 7, and is aiming its efforts at helping recent high school students, ages 18-21, but is open to anyone in the community looking to obtain a HSED. The course is taught in the evenings at Unified’s Community Pathways Center, 2333 Northwestern Ave.
“For us it’s about potentially having the ability to be a part of uplifting this community, not only from an 18 to 20-year-old standpoint but also looking at 30-, 40- and 50-year-olds to potentially move forward as well,” Bennett said. “We know these jobs are coming; now we have to create a populace of employable folks here in Racine County.”
The YWCA’s HSED program differs from the better-known GED in that the YWCA’s curriculum is competency-based. This means that students are not required to pass timed tests as they would for the GED, but demonstrate their knowledge through completion of things like homework, in-class quizzes and projects.
Finding participants
The district found its first cohort of students by sending emails to hundreds of locals who are signed up for a GED.com account but never completed those tests, and sent flyers to the last known addresses of a 3-year window of recent Racine Unified students who never graduated. Those in the program ages 18-20 can re-enroll in the district and receive a Racine Unified diploma. Students in the first cohort range in age from 18 to 45.
Bennett said that unfortunately, many of the reasons students are not successful in a traditional high school setting have nothing to do with academics.
“Life is happening to these children, so even coming to school on a regular basis is an issue,” he said. “We have so many kids at the Racine Alternative Learning space that are simply there because they have families of their own already or their family is struggling where they have to work. They’re teenagers who are basically working full-time jobs.”
You have free articles remaining.
Unified plans to start with a second cohort of students sometime in December or January and then to build the program into its schools next year, aiming to serve 16-17 year old students who are already Unified students.
The district already has several programs to assist students struggling to make it to graduation, so Janell Decker, Unified’s executive director of curriculum and instruction explained that Unified is in the process of determining how to identify which students would be best served by the HSED program. Other options include credit recovery, intervention courses or the district’s GED program.
“We also know there are students that aren’t responding to those interventions,” Decker said, so the HSED program is a good additional option.
Decker added that the classes for younger students in the schools will likely be in the afternoon or at night as well.
“Traditional hours is one thing that we do see is impeding even our 16-year-olds, so as we’re building the program most likely it will not be at a normal school day hour,” Decker said.
Expanding the reach
After expanding the program into its schools, possibly hosting it at community schools Knapp Elementary and Julian Thomas Elementary, the district hopes to serve 250 students in multiple cohorts.
According to the 2017 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 9,500 people living in Racine do not have a high school diploma or equivalent credentials.
Anyone interested in taking part in the program can contact Bennett at andre.bennett@rusd.org or 262-664-6600 or Marie Hargrove at 262-638-6703 or mhargrove@ywcasew.org.
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
2019 Case High School Graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Smile and wave
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
SMILE AND WAVE
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Principal's remarks
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case Class of 2019
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
Case graduation
2019 Case High School Graduation
“We know these jobs are coming; now we have to create a populace of employable folks here in Racine County.” Andre Bennett, Racine Unified’s director of alternative learning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.