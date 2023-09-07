RACINE — Jerold Belland and Andrew Larson met about 40 years ago when Larson took an art class at Horlick High School.

Belland was a laid-back teacher who often played rock music during class.

“Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon and similar songs could be heard as Belland and students created and discussed their projects.

Larson already liked art, and Belland’s classes solidified his interest in it as a career.

Larson was inspired by Belland’s personal art studio in the classroom and how his work evolved over time. Through Belland’s example, Larson better understood the daily discipline required to be an artist.

“I think for some of these students to see that, ‘Here was a viable human being who was doing art and making a living,’ I think that did speak to them,” Belland said.

Belland also learned from students, often gaining inspiration from what they worked on.

“It was a cooperative adventure,” Belland said. “I took a genuine interest in what they did.”

Larson has worked as an artist for the past few decades. After graduating from Horlick, he and Belland stayed in touch, and in recent years they have viewed each other’s art on social media.

“That’s how artists dialogue, is through their work,” Belland said.

Four decades later, their work is paired at a local gallery.

The “Generations” exhibit opened Aug. 12 and runs through Oct. 14 at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. It features paintings by Belland and Larson, along with drawings from Belland.

The exhibit was two years in the making, and Belland and Larson said it was a smooth, collaborative process deciding what to include.

This is the first time their work has been displayed together, an honor for both.

“It’s nice to be remembered, nice to feel like you still count for something,” Belland said. “This does feel like a reward, being in this (exhibit). It’s hard to describe … It’s been just like a lifetime award or something for me personally.”

Belland retired in 2005 after 34 years as an art teacher and has a studio in Racine.

With more time to work in solitude, Belland said his artistic output has grown and deepened during the past 18 years.

“You’re alone in a room, nobody’s distracting you,” Belland said. “You’ve got to live with yourself somehow … I’ve got this studio, I’ve got a financial burden. It just put more responsibility on me to go a little deeper.”

Belland’s paintings in the exhibit are based on exteriors of businesses and houses near his 16th Street studio.

He painted them during the past three years after mainly focusing on figurative works with people in them. But building exteriors have provided a rich avenue for exploration.

“It’s been a fertile pasture,” Belland said.

Nearly all of the exhibit paintings were done with oil or acrylic on canvas, and the two artists enjoy looking at each other’s works to try to determine how they were layered.

Belland and Larson use similar color schemes, and their works complement one another.

Larson’s painting of a young person smoking and listening to a record player in a bedroom with an angled ceiling could take place inside one of Belland‘s paintings of a house with a slanted roof.

The artists also picked up tips from one another like they used to in a Horlick classroom.

Belland appreciates Larson’s use of light in paintings and said it will impact how he paints light going forward.

The exhibit title signifies that Belland and Larson are men of different generations who create layered works of art.

“Painting is about that layered time,” Larson said. “You paint in solitude for the most part, and to bring these works together and have them converse with each other and spark human conversation is wonderful.”

One of Larson’s paintings that sparked conversation features seven shelves holding nearly 100 vintage beer cans.

Most of Larson’s paintings are interiors with people. One features a card game, and another shows a man relaxing and watching television.

Larson has a studio in Chicago, where he lives, and has focused on painting for the past 15 years. His exhibit paintings were completed during the past five years.

“I think the more I gave to it, the more I got back,” Larson said.

Prior to that, he focused his creative energies on being a singer-songwriter and guitarist in a band.

The title also describes the people who attended the exhibit opening last month.

Both artists greatly enjoyed seeing people from different generations of their lives, including friends, family members and former students, classmates and teachers.

The opening “really made me think about my life,” Larson said

“Me too,” Belland said. “There was a sense of reunion.”

After learning from one another four decades ago, Belland and Larson reunited to create the exhibit.

