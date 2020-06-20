Executive director of Racine Friendship Clubhouse announces her departure

RACINE — The executive director of Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Lynelle Saunders, is leaving her position on June 26 after seven years of dedicated service.
“The board of directors is grateful to Lynelle for her inspirational leadership and consistent efforts to advance the RFC mission and vision during the past seven years,” said Patrick Bohon, board president.
“Her guidance and active involvement during this transition period combined with the leadership of current program director, Marisol Salazar, will ensure that the Clubhouse will continue to actively support community members living with a mental illness on their journey to self-sufficiency,” Bohon said.
The work-ordered day program remains a core element of Racine Friendship Clubhouse, according to Saunders. Program participants are actively supported in gaining new skills that are transferable to all aspects of their life.
Through goal setting and skill building, Clubhouse members often stabilize their symptoms, strengthen their independence and move forward with their lives. Clubhouse members find employment, friendship and purpose.
“The Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Inc. remains committed to its mission to change lives and inspire hope and opportunity for persons with a mental illness,” said board of director’s vice president, Janice Clum.
“Together, we are working to rebuild lives affected by mental illness,” Clum added.
Clubhouse Reopening
The Clubhouse is reopening starting June 15 for a shortened Work Order Day. The Clubhouse will be open for three hours a day to a small group of members each day.
Members will be social distancing, wearing masks, hand washing and the building will be sanitized. The Clubhouse will be making changes as necessary for the safety and health of the staff and members.
Donations
Donations to support the Racine Friendship Clubhouse can be done through the Clubhouse PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=_PFAzt0hhwmKuwmgttStG0GIVKXGhkGWIuefGv5SnHafSfbO_C1wLC6s56KBEic9nlwmd0&country.x=US&locale.x=US.
For more information about the Racine Friendship Clubhouse, visit http://www.racineclubhouse.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.