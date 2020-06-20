Executive director of Racine Friendship Clubhouse announces her departure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The executive director of Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Lynelle Saunders, is leaving her position on June 26 after seven years of dedicated service.

“The board of directors is grateful to Lynelle for her inspirational leadership and consistent efforts to advance the RFC mission and vision during the past seven years,” said Patrick Bohon, board president.

“Her guidance and active involvement during this transition period combined with the leadership of current program director, Marisol Salazar, will ensure that the Clubhouse will continue to actively support community members living with a mental illness on their journey to self-sufficiency,” Bohon said.

The work-ordered day program remains a core element of Racine Friendship Clubhouse, according to Saunders. Program participants are actively supported in gaining new skills that are transferable to all aspects of their life.

Through goal setting and skill building, Clubhouse members often stabilize their symptoms, strengthen their independence and move forward with their lives. Clubhouse members find employment, friendship and purpose.