 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Executive director, board member resign at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin
0 comments
topical top story
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

Executive director, board member resign at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin has seen two of its leaders resign within the past few weeks.

The executive director who founded the organization and a board member quit their positions. The two events were unrelated, according to a statement from Veterans Outreach.

Jeff Gustin, who has held his position as executive director throughout VOW’s seven years of existence, said he is at odds with VOW’s Board of Directors over the direction and further expansion of the organization. VOW is looking to expand and add to its mission statement.

Jeff Gustin, co-founder and director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

Gustin

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to resign as the executive director,” Gustin said in a statement. “I wish VOW continued success in its endeavors and am honored to have been a part of such an amazing organization.”

His resignation will be effective Feb. 8.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Vachalik, board chairman, said in a statement that the VOW Board of Directors is thanking Gustin for the creation and success of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

“Without his vision and dedication, we wouldn’t be here today,” Vachalik said. “We are certainly losing a pivotal part of our organization, and we will not stand in the way of his decision. We hope all the best for Jeff in his personal plan.”

The additional board member who is resigning was not named by VOW. The individual is involved in many other organizations and the desire for more time was an important factor in his decision, according to the VOW statement.

“Right now his demands have him focused on other endeavors. We also wish him the best and hope to continue to work with him in the future,” Vachalik said in the statement.

Fiona Murphy, who was director of development for VOW until the beginning of November last year, told The Journal Times that Gustin “has changed a lot of lives there,” Murphy said. “Jeff had the vision and the integrity to create a space for veterans that would serve them with the dignity that they deserve. I don’t think there will ever be a time where his name and VOW will not be connected.”

+1 
Fiona Murphy, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

Murphy
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Calls to Modernize the Unemployment System

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News