{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While the City Council has approved changes to the health plan for city employees, requiring them to contribute more, the Council has yet to finalize how much employees will receive in health savings accounts. 

For current employees, some of the additional out-of-pocket costs will be mitigated by health savings accounts that would include a contribution from the city at the beginning of the year.

The proposed city contributions to the HSAs would be $1,500 for a family if the employee lives within the city and $1,000 if they do not; an employee with an individual plan would receive $1,000 if they live within the city, $750 if they do not.

Since the council had a full agenda on Monday, Alderman Natalia Taft of the 13th District offered a motion to pass a resolution creating the HSAs and setting aside $750,000 to distribute among the employees, but she wanted to postpone discussion of how those funds would be distributed. Alderman Mollie Jones proposed bumping that sum up to $915,000.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Some aldermen argued it would be better for city employees to know how much they’ll receive in advance so they can prepare for the start of the year. The mood shifted when City Administrator Jim Palenick made a suggestion for distributing the funds that had not been previously considered.

Palenick stated that in light of the discussion about how the changes placed a greater burden on lower-wage employees, the council could consider distributing more HSA funds to those employees and less to the higher-income employees.

Ultimately the council voted unanimously to establish the HSAs with a dollar amount of $915,000 to contribute to employees’ accounts and a deadline of Nov. 1 to approve how those funds will be distributed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Load comments