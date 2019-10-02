RACINE — While the City Council has approved changes to the health plan for city employees, requiring them to contribute more, the Council has yet to finalize how much employees will receive in health savings accounts.
For current employees, some of the additional out-of-pocket costs will be mitigated by health savings accounts that would include a contribution from the city at the beginning of the year.
The proposed city contributions to the HSAs would be $1,500 for a family if the employee lives within the city and $1,000 if they do not; an employee with an individual plan would receive $1,000 if they live within the city, $750 if they do not.
Since the council had a full agenda on Monday, Alderman Natalia Taft of the 13th District offered a motion to pass a resolution creating the HSAs and setting aside $750,000 to distribute among the employees, but she wanted to postpone discussion of how those funds would be distributed. Alderman Mollie Jones proposed bumping that sum up to $915,000.
Some aldermen argued it would be better for city employees to know how much they’ll receive in advance so they can prepare for the start of the year. The mood shifted when City Administrator Jim Palenick made a suggestion for distributing the funds that had not been previously considered.
Palenick stated that in light of the discussion about how the changes placed a greater burden on lower-wage employees, the council could consider distributing more HSA funds to those employees and less to the higher-income employees.
Ultimately the council voted unanimously to establish the HSAs with a dollar amount of $915,000 to contribute to employees’ accounts and a deadline of Nov. 1 to approve how those funds will be distributed.
Silver dvr....spot on...those three dingdongs do not ...DO NOT!!! like police and fire...They hate the fact that They are a Mandatory ...MANDATORY NEED!!!!! Amazing how communists show their true colors...They cannot fully control our Police but yet they have declared war on them.... The police department needs to dump the WPPA...they need to go back to taking care of themselves...The WPPA pays the union staff a good chunk of money , and it is time to give that bribe money up for our own officers ....We know best what is going on in Racine....The Union does not need them...and they need to give all he11 to Mason and Letney and the panicia short timer... I hope the officers really know what Mason has done here...So now You Officers must fight , this city will fall apart without the full character and honor needed from our service departments that save lives and stop anarchy and crime.... You Have More power than you ever thought...Mason is a loon...he just burned the bridge too... You cannot talk to a bridge burner..
"requiring them to contribute more, the Council has yet to finalize how much employees will receive in health savings accounts. " ........Knowing Cory "poster child for Dunkin Donut" Mason,and his city hall jesters, this will be a 0 sum gain. Then all will be happy!!
Look at Palenick subtly attacking firemen and cops with his proposal knowing full well that fire & police have the highest salaries. The hatred coming from City Hall from Palenick, Mason, and Letteney (just to name a few) is glaring. I pray that when I need a cop or fireman, I don't get the one that doesn't care because of the way they've been treated.
I was unaware of this hatred. Can you expound further?
