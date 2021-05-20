Ex-volunteer wrestling coach accused of sexual abuse moves on to arraignment

RACINE — Sufficient evidence exists to send to trial the man who is accused of sexual misconduct during his time as a volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick High School, it was determined at a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Benigno Velasquez, 60, faces 27 felony charges, including three counts of sexual assault by a person who volunteers with children, 16 counts relating to photos the defendant allegedly took in the locker room depicting nude teenagers, and six counts of possession of child pornography.
An arraignment was set for 9 a.m. May 27.
Public Defender Grant Henderson represents the defendant.
Witness testimony
The only witness to testify was Racine Police Department Investigator Pete Boeck, who is the primary investigator.
He told the court a search warrant was served on Velasquez’s house in the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the defendant’s electronic devices seized.
From this evidence, Boeck said, investigators were able to locate pictures that were taken inside the Horlick High School boys locker room of nude student-athletes between 2011 and 2012.
He said there were 25 to 30 pictures, more than 10 individuals were photographed, and a half-dozen of the athletes have been identified.
During the course of the investigation, Boeck also learned of the sexual assault of at least two of the athletes.
Case history
The case against Velasquez began earlier this year with allegations the defendant was using a website to lure underage boys.
Unbeknownst to Velasquez, one purportedly underage boy was actually a police officer investigating the defendant’s online activity. That investigation led to the arrest of the defendant.
Once the story of Velasquez’s arrest was publicized, two witnesses came forward to report on his actions from a decade before, when he was a volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick.
According to the criminal complaint, the two men described what happened as “emotionally traumatizing” and that revisiting what happened a decade later was “very triggering.”
The complaint states that Velasquez focused his coaching, and sexual abuse, on wrestlers he deemed “the underdogs,” wrestlers who were seeking approval of the other coaches.
Benigno Velasquez has never been officially employed by RUSD, according to the district, working with the Horlick wrestling team only as a volunteer.
The first report
There have been news reports in recent years of student-athletes who reported they were being either physically or sexually abused, only to receive no response from the school or coaches. According to at least one of Velasquez’s accusers, that was the case when he was a Horlick wrestler.
One assistant coach — Leonard Velasquez, the defendant’s brother — was reportedly told about Benigno Velasquez bringing his phone near the showers, and the wrestlers being concerned he was taking photos or videos.
After one wrestler told Leonard Velasquez about his concerns, Benigno Velasquez reportedly wasn’t at practice sessions for about a week.
When he returned, Benigno Velasquez allegedly told one of the boys he was “owed” photographs.
According to the criminal complaint, Benigno Velasquez, in the guise of practicing wrestling with the student-athletes, would grab the genitals of the boys.
One of the accusers alleged it happened to him more than 100 times over the course of several years.
Additionally, the defendant would allegedly make sexual comments to the wrestlers.
The second accuser to come forward said he didn’t quit the team over the abuse because “the wrestlers were his only friends” even though “the coaches would make fun of his background and his religion,” the complaint states.
According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims “did not want to report it before, because that is not what people did then,” referring to about the year 2012, “and he also felt pressured not to bring shame on his family by reporting it.”