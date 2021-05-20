Ex-volunteer wrestling coach accused of sexual abuse moves on to arraignment

During the course of the investigation, Boeck also learned of the sexual assault of at least two of the athletes.

Case history

The case against Velasquez began earlier this year with allegations the defendant was using a website to lure underage boys.

Unbeknownst to Velasquez, one purportedly underage boy was actually a police officer investigating the defendant’s online activity. That investigation led to the arrest of the defendant.

Once the story of Velasquez’s arrest was publicized, two witnesses came forward to report on his actions from a decade before, when he was a volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men described what happened as “emotionally traumatizing” and that revisiting what happened a decade later was “very triggering.”

The complaint states that Velasquez focused his coaching, and sexual abuse, on wrestlers he deemed “the underdogs,” wrestlers who were seeking approval of the other coaches.

Benigno Velasquez has never been officially employed by RUSD, according to the district, working with the Horlick wrestling team only as a volunteer.

The first report