BURLINGTON — A former teacher’s aide accused of being intoxicated at school will lose her driver’s license for six months after pleading guilty Monday in a related drunken driving case.

Amy Francisco, 45, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, in exchange for prosecutors dropping a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Racine County Circuit Judge Maureen Martinez approved the plea deal Monday on a day when Francisco previously had been scheduled for trial on the non-criminal municipal citations.

In addition to losing her driving privileges for six months, the former Waller Elementary School teacher’s aide must pay $861 in fines and costs, and she must undergo alcohol and other drug abuse assessment.

Once her driving privileges are restored, Francisco must for one year use an ignition interlock device, which will disable her vehicle unless she can pass an alcohol breathalyzer test.

Burlington Municipal Court prosecutor Terrance Kallenbach could not be reached for comment on the plea deal.

Defense attorney Robert Keller declined to comment.

Francisco was arrested near her home Oct. 10 after colleagues at Waller Elementary School called police and reported that the special education teacher’s aide appeared to be intoxicated on the job.

Police stopped her in traffic a short time later and reported finding her with a blood-alcohol content of 0.26 — more than three times the legal limit for driving. She told officers she was drinking before work because she “feels unappreciated at work and at home.”

She immediately resigned her position at Waller Elementary. She got a new job at Trailside Elementary School in Waterford, but has since lost that job, too, along with her state license to work as a teacher’s aide.

