Ex-Taco Bell employee allegedly slapped former coworker with taco, urinated on himself

RACINE — A former Taco Bell employee allegedly slapped a former coworker with a taco and urinated on himself after a traffic stop.

Khari L. Cornett, 27, of the 1500 block of Winslow Street, was charged with a felony count of throw/discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:22 p.m. on June 23, an officer was sent to Taco Bell, 3358 Douglas Ave., for a report of an assault.

Khari Cornett

Cornett

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the manager who stated a former employee, Cornett, came to the restaurant and struck another staff member in the face.

The officer spoke to the victim, who said Cornett came through the drive-thru and got out of the car to ask her if she knew who told the manager he came to work drunk. She admitted it was her and then he grabbed his bag with his taco in it, unwrapped it and slapped her in the face with it. He then drove away.

At 11:17 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle traveling over the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. He made contact with the operator, Cornett, and saw an open bottle of Budweiser in the center console cup holder. Cornett had glassy bloodshot eyes, and when asked why he was speeding he said he had to go to the bathroom.

Cornett asked to urinate on the side of the road because he couldn’t hold it anymore, and the officer said he couldn’t and that he had to perform the field sobriety tests. Cornett kept insisting on urinating on the side of the road and put his hands in his pants, saying he couldn’t physically hold it. The officer told him to remove his hands from his pants and he refused to do so.

Cornett began urinating on himself, the officer said, and the officer then placed him under arrest. He resisted and began trying to urinate on the road with some urine getting on the officer’s leg and boot, the officer said.

Cornett was given $1,150 in signature bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 30 and a status conference is set for Feb. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

