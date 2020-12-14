Ex-Taco Bell employee allegedly slapped former coworker with taco, urinated on himself

RACINE — A former Taco Bell employee allegedly slapped a former coworker with a taco and urinated on himself after a traffic stop.

Khari L. Cornett, 27, of the 1500 block of Winslow Street, was charged with a felony count of throw/discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:22 p.m. on June 23, an officer was sent to Taco Bell, 3358 Douglas Ave., for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the manager who stated a former employee, Cornett, came to the restaurant and struck another staff member in the face.

The officer spoke to the victim, who said Cornett came through the drive-thru and got out of the car to ask her if she knew who told the manager he came to work drunk. She admitted it was her and then he grabbed his bag with his taco in it, unwrapped it and slapped her in the face with it. He then drove away.