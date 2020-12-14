Ex-Taco Bell employee allegedly slapped former coworker with taco, urinated on himself

RACINE — A former Taco Bell employee allegedly slapped a former coworker with a taco and urinated on himself after a traffic stop.
Khari L. Cornett, 27, of the 1500 block of Winslow Street, was charged with a felony count of throw/discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:22 p.m. on June 23, an officer was sent to Taco Bell, 3358 Douglas Ave., for a report of an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the manager who stated a former employee, Cornett, came to the restaurant and struck another staff member in the face.
The officer spoke to the victim, who said Cornett came through the drive-thru and got out of the car to ask her if she knew who told the manager he came to work drunk. She admitted it was her and then he grabbed his bag with his taco in it, unwrapped it and slapped her in the face with it. He then drove away.
At 11:17 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle traveling over the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop. He made contact with the operator, Cornett, and saw an open bottle of Budweiser in the center console cup holder. Cornett had glassy bloodshot eyes, and when asked why he was speeding he said he had to go to the bathroom.
Cornett asked to urinate on the side of the road because he couldn’t hold it anymore, and the officer said he couldn’t and that he had to perform the field sobriety tests. Cornett kept insisting on urinating on the side of the road and put his hands in his pants, saying he couldn’t physically hold it. The officer told him to remove his hands from his pants and he refused to do so.
Cornett began urinating on himself, the officer said, and the officer then placed him under arrest. He resisted and began trying to urinate on the road with some urine getting on the officer’s leg and boot, the officer said.
Cornett was given $1,150 in signature bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 30 and a status conference is set for Feb. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jovantae M Phifer
Jovantae M Phifer, 2500 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Mohammad T Alnabulsi
Mohammad T Alnabulsi, Madison, Connecticut, threat to a law enforcement officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten/injury or harm), violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments).
Elliott W Boswell Sr.
Elliott W Boswell Sr., Kansasville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Michael K Burton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael K Burton, 5700 block of Tahoe Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Khari L Cornett
Khari L Cornett, 11oo block of Liberty Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Daquan T McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Brian T Rittner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian T Rittner, 28800 block of Irma Court, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Anthony R Salgado
Anthony R Salgado, Green Bay, Wisconsin, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Avery B Thomas
Avery B Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession drug paraphernalia.
Davisha T Traylor
Davisha T Traylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
