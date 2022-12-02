Ex-Racine County GOP Chairman files lawsuit against city’s new voting van

RACINE — The former chairman of the Racine County GOP is again challenging the City of Racine’s “voting van” in a new lawsuit that references two famous works by Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl.

Filed Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court, the lawsuit states that the city’s “'Green Eggs and Ham' approach to voting — that it can take place in a car, or at a bar, or on the beach with a giant peach” is illegal.

Brown is an active member of the Republican Party of Racine County who had been its chairman prior to stepping down last month, along with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a nonprofit Milwaukee-based law firm known for supporting conservative causes by taking on high-profile ideological cases across the state.

The vehicle

For the past four election cycles, the city has used either a converted van and later a converted bus — officially known as the Mobile Election Unit — to carry out early absentee voting at more than 20 different locations across the city in the weeks leading up to Election Day, staying usually for three hours at each location before moving to the next one.

Supporters say this makes it easier for residents to vote, while opponents say the MEU runs afoul of the law.

“You can’t have this shopping around town, picking whatever voting sites you want,” Brown said in a phone interview Friday.

Advocates for those with disabilities support the use of Racine's voting van, considering that people who have disabilities are more likely to face barriers to the ballot box and providing more options for voting in more locations can help avoid those barriers.

“Anything that makes it easier and makes the voting process more inclusive is a good thing," Barbara Beckert, director of external advocacy for Disability Rights Wisconsin, told The Journal Times in October.

In early October, the city was told by the Wisconsin Elections Commission that it could no longer use its original MEU because the vehicle was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Within weeks, the city retrofitted a no-longer-in-use paratransit bus that has a wheelchair lift and began using it as the new ADA-compliant MEU during early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

But, the elections commission on Nov. 4 rejected a separate complaint filed by Brown that alleged using the voting van gave Democrats an unreasonably voting advantage in left-leaning Racine.

In the Nov. 4 decision, WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe wrote "It is for all the aforementioned reasons that the Commission finds no probable cause to believe a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred with regard to the City of Racine’s use of alternate absentee voting sites and mobile facilities as alleged in this complaint."

In the new lawsuit, which is technically an appeal of the Nov. 4 rejection, Brown and WILL allege that the first complaint was illegally rejected; it was only signed by Wolfe — not by any of the six partisan, appointed commissioners themselves. The new lawsuit claims that all complaints filed with WEC are to be reviewed by commission members themselves, not by the commission’s staff.

The lawsuit seeks to have the courts order the City of Racine to stop using the MEU.

From GAB to WEC WEC was created by the state Legislature in 2015, after Republicans dismantled the Government Accountability Board. When it was dissolved, GAB had been investigating allegations that then-Gov. Scott Walker had illegally coordinated with "outside groups" as he staved off a 2012 recall. It also was investigating that Walker, when he was Milwaukee County executive, had misplaced funds and had received illegal campaign donations when running for governor the first time in 2010. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels had said he wanted to dismantle if he unseated Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the November election, but 51.2% of Wisconsin’s voters picked Evers.

A spokesman for WEC did not reply to a request for comment by press time Friday.

In an email, City Attorney Scott Letteney said “I note that the Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled in the city clerk’s favor on these issues. Other than that, we have no comment on this case at this time.”