Ex-Lt. Gov. Kleefisch confirms she is considering public office again, 'my work is not done'

KENOSHA — Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor alongside then-Gov. Scott Walker from 2011 into 2019, has indicated she is considering a run for public office once again.

The Republican and former TV news anchor declined to say what position she might run for, but Walker has publicly said he wants his former second-in-command to run for governor in 2022.

Kleefisch addressed the rumors Tuesday night during a meeting of the Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin in Kenosha. When she said she was open to running again, without specifying which position she intends to go after, the 30-or-so women at the gathering erupted in applause.

Walker and Kleefisch were elected in 2010, both defeated recalls in 2012, were re-elected in 2014, but then lost the 2018 election to current governor and lieutenant governor Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.

During Tuesday's Kenosha visit, Kleefisch defended her controversial work in repealing Act 10, which severely weakened public unions in Wisconsin in an attempt to balance the state budget. An attempt to undo Act 10 was the primary cause of 2012's recall attempt.