Ex-Lt. Gov. Kleefisch confirms she is considering public office again, 'my work is not done'

KENOSHA — Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor alongside then-Gov. Scott Walker from 2011 into 2019, has indicated she is considering a run for public office once again.
The Republican and former TV news anchor declined to say what position she might run for, but Walker has publicly said he wants his former second-in-command to run for governor in 2022.
Kleefisch addressed the rumors Tuesday night during a meeting of the Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin in Kenosha. When she said she was open to running again, without specifying which position she intends to go after, the 30-or-so women at the gathering erupted in applause.
Walker and Kleefisch were elected in 2010, both defeated recalls in 2012, were re-elected in 2014, but then lost the 2018 election to current governor and lieutenant governor Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.
During Tuesday's Kenosha visit, Kleefisch defended her controversial work in repealing Act 10, which severely weakened public unions in Wisconsin in an attempt to balance the state budget. An attempt to undo Act 10 was the primary cause of 2012's recall attempt.
Since being voted out, Kleefisch was appointed as director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission. She stepped down last October, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
The mother of two told The Journal Times that one of the things encouraging her to get back into politics is how the Wisconsin legislature is sitting on funding intended to fight homelessness she helped create while still in office. Right now, she works as a jobs ambassador for Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.
Kleefisch had been the chair of the Wisconsin’s Interagency Council on Homelessness. That group effectively crafted a package of eight bills that would provide more than $3 million to alleviate homelessness.
The bills had widespread support and money was included in the 2019-21 budget, but the funding is stalled with the Senate and with the Legislature’s budget committee, co-chaired by Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills.
“It’s frustrating,” Kleefisch said, especially since she believes all eight bills would pass if put to a vote.
One of the eight bills was finally approved by the state Senate on Tuesday, which will provide $500,000 for Wisconsin homeless shelters each of the next two years. The Senate’s approval came seven months after the Assembly voted in favor of all eight bills.
This delay is the reason Kleefisch said that she “realized that my work is not done.”
“I think that public service is a way to show commitment to your neighbors,” she said. “I’m passionate about the future of this state.”