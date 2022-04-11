 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Caledonia village employee sentenced to prison for felony theft

James Svoboda

James Svoboda III was sentenced to four years in prison for theft of public and private funds as well as misconduct of a public person. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The man arrested in 2019 for embezzling funds in his role as the parks manager for the Village of Caledonia walked into Racine County Circuit Court a free man but did not walk out that way.

James Svoboda III, 45, was taken into custody Monday afternoon and will be sent to prison for actions he took that directed approximately $330,000 in public and private funds into his own accounts, among the many allegations regarding his actions from 2013 to 2019.

Under a negotiated settlement, the defendant was sentenced for felony theft to three years in prison followed by five years supervised release. For misconduct in office, he was sentenced to an additional year in prison and two years supervised release.

The additional sentence for the charge of fraud in connection to his income taxes will run concurrent to the first charge.

Svoboda was initially charged with 20 felonies but took a plea deal.

The investigation into Svoboda’s actions began on Feb. 25, 2019 when the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched to investigation allegations of theft.

Svoboda was the former Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Joint Parks Superintendent and Park Liaison.

Svoboda had many duties in his employment with the Village of Caledonia, including oversight in the operation of the Kraut Festival, the Kids Connection Playground, food trucks, beer garden, and additional responsibilities relating to fundraising, coordinating and accepting payment for park and facility rentals, etc.

Svoboda also was employed as the Caledonia cemetery sexton.

A longer version of this report will appear in Wednesday's Journal Times.

