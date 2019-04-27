STURTEVANT — Evinrude and its boating partner Alumacraft donated a boat to the Milwaukee Riverkeeper at the organization’s annual Milwaukee river cleanup event on Saturday.
This year marked the third consecutive year that Evinrude employees have volunteered for the Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup as part of the company’s Earth Day celebration but it is the first time Evinrude donated an engine and boat directly to Milwaukee Riverkeeper.
“We are proud to partner with Milwaukee Riverkeeper and be a sponsor of its Annual Spring Cleanup because we stand by their mission and believe it is our duty to do our part to take care of our environment,” said Tracy Crocker, president of BRP Marine Group, which is based in Sturtevant. “Evinrude is committed to ensuring our waters are clean for future generations to enjoy. As the most fuel-efficient engine on the market, we think it’s only fitting that an Evinrude engine power the great work of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. We hope our donation will further advance Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s tireless mission to restore and protect Milwaukee’s waterways.”
The boat and engine will be used to patrol the local waterways, assist the Milwaukee Riverkeeper team in taking samples, and monitor the water for different contaminants, as well as provide tours of the water to showcase the organization’s work to major donors, press, and community ambassadors.
“We are so grateful to Evinrude and their partners at Alumacraft for their support of our work and mission,” said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director at Milwaukee Riverkeeper. “Being on the river is vital to our work. It helps us understand what is happening to the resource and to connect people to the river. A boat and engine are critical, so this donation is simply a perfect gift.”
Adam VanderVeen, Marketing and Communications Manager at Evinrude, was at the event on Saturday when the boat was christened Milwaukee River Keeper.
“As an organization, we’re really passionate about celebrating life on the water,” said VanderVeen. “So it’s really important to us to keep the waterways clean now and for future generations.”
Fifteen employees went out in boats to collect garbage along the river and brought back about four garbage bags per boat. VanderVeen said the team found mostly small plastic items such as straws and plastic bottles though some of the larger items they found included basketballs, laundry baskets and old dolls.
“It’s amazing that there’s that much and it’s amazing to be able to pull that much out of the river,” said VanderVeen.
In addition to the engine donation from Evinrude, the boat donation was made possible by Evinrude’s BRP Marine Group partner, Alumacraft Boat Co., located in St. Peter, Minnesota.
