'Evidence of coronavirus community spread' in Kenosha County

At least one person has recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In DHS's daily updates, the department no longer includes the number of people who have recovered.

More than 100 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. this year. No deaths have yet been reported in Wisconsin.

"We do expect people to comply with this (social distancing)," Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to Gov. Tony Evers. "It is a serious situation."

The state lab had previously had a capacity of 100 lab tests a day. It's been scaled up to 400 tests a day by expanding working hours. "However, today and yesterday, the number of specimens that we've received," Dr. Allen Bateman, of the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, said, "has been substantially higher than this 400 mark."

Bateman said that the state is helping private hospitals perform tests on their own, alleviating some of the pressure on the state.

"We know there is some frustration with testing issues nationwide," Bateman said. "I do want to assure you that everyone at the state lab is working long hours every day ... to do the best we can to serve the State of Wisconsin."