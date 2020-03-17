'Evidence of coronavirus community spread' in Kenosha County; Gateway, county buildings close

RACINE COUNTY — The number of people tested for COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000 in Wisconsin as testing efforts speed up and self-quarantining expands.
There are now 72 confirmed cases in the state, but still only one in Racine County, according to numbers posted by the state as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
As the situation continued to develop, local governments ramped up announcements about government building closures and meeting cancellations.
Starting Wednesday, all Racine County governmental buildings will be closed to the public except for essential functions.
The City of Racine also made several key announcements about services:
- City of Racine buses continue to operate regularly and are being cleaned thoroughly every day.
- Walk-in service at Racine City Hall has been suspended with the exception of the Clerk’s Office. City workers are still working, but not opening offices to the public to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
The city also is suspending all public meetings of the City Council and city boards, committees, and commissions until at least April 20.
The city also announced that it does not and will not shut off your water, and that We Energies has committed to not cutting off utilities during this time.
Gateway goes entirely online
Gateway Technical College announced Tuesday it will close its facilities to the public, staff and students starting Wednesday, and will move its academic and work operations to an online format until April 5.
The college will continue to operate and employees will work, but in an online delivery format.
“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our staff, our students and our community,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO.
“The decision to close the campus is intended to make sure that people have an opportunity to protect themselves by working from home in a virtual environment, while providing the support services that we know students need while they are off-campus as well.”
All Gateway students will receive communication from their instructors or academic dean detailing how they should proceed in their coursework for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.
Students should monitor their Gateway student email and Blackboard for updates from their dean and instructors.
Gateway is about two-thirds through its Spring 2020 semester. All Gateway public events during this time frame have also been cancelled.
Union Grove buildings closed
Also on Tuesday, the Union Grove Municipal Center, which serves the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, as well as the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, was closed for walk-in business until further notice. The Graham Public Library in Union Grove was to close to the public on Wednesday, Village Administrator Michael Hawes said.
Drive-up testing
The biggest increase in confirmed cases came in the state came in Milwaukee County, which had seven confirmed cases on Sunday, 13 on Monday and 24 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services.
Kenosha County, after having zero confirmed cases Sunday, had four as of Tuesday.
There is evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties, according to the office of Gov. Tony Evers.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no information had been released about a drive-up testing site in Racine County.
A drive-up testing site has been established in Kenosha County at the Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Available by doctor’s orders only, the testing facility was arranged to prevent patients who might have COVID-19 from spreading the illness inside hospital facilities, said Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South.
At least one person has recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In the DHS daily updates, the department no longer includes the number of people who have recovered.
Journal Times reporters Christina Lieffring and Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.