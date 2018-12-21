Last week, a four-day Journal Times series detailed the effects evictions have on the community.

RACINE — Being forced out of a home because of an eviction could be a traumatic experience f…

Ron Thomas, president of Continuum of Care

"We know the eviction situation ties into economics, ties into income, as well as healthcare, hunger, these types of things. We feel that all of these things are part and parcel and all of these things have to be addressed."

If You Go

WHAT: Continuum of Care will reveal its strategic plan to address housing insecurity in Racine County

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 18

WHERE: United Way of Racine County office, 2000 Domanik Drive, Racine