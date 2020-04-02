× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge financial strain as people lose their jobs and businesses’ doors remain shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And although Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order Friday that created a moratorium against evictions and foreclosures throughout Wisconsin for 60 days, many are left wondering how they will pay their rents and mortgages once the pandemic is over.

“The good news is they’re not going to get evicted,” said Brenda Konkel, the longtime director and current volunteer with the Madison-based Tenant Resource Center. “The bad news is that they still have to pay their rent.”

Konkel warned that renters who don’t pay now could end up facing eviction this summer, once the emergency orders are lifted.

“Once people get behind on rent, it’s so hard to catch up,” Konkel said. “It’s going to be really difficult for people if they don’t pay their rent.”

Eviction: ‘last course of action’

Dennis Hanson, the vice president of residential housing for Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, who has an office in Racine, oversees LSS housing-related programs.

The organization also owns and manages 426 units throughout Wisconsin, and is part of the development and ownership team of the Gold Medal Lofts, a mixed-income housing project expected to open at 1701 Packard Ave. toward the end of this year.

“For us, if nobody pays their rent, it is a hardship. Our first desire is to work with individuals,” Hanson said. “Eviction has always been our last course of action.”

LSS staffs its multifamily housing facilities it owns and manages with service coordinators, who connect tenants with resources if they are experiencing difficulty paying rent and act as a liaison between property managers and tenants.

“We obviously want to make sure people are paying to the best of their ability because at the end of the moratorium, they will owe that money,” Hanson said.

Although service coordinators don’t typically work with tenants outside of its facilities, Hanson said they are willing to work with the public to help connect them with resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. For help, email lsshousing@lsswis.org.

LSS is also offering the free service of its certified financial counselor, Monica Dahl, who can also help identify resources and help people with budgets and other items over the phone and online. Dahl’s number is 715-394-4173.

Hanson’s advice to people is to pay what you can. “Pay whatever you can and work with property management,” Hanson said. “Try to establish a dialogue that will lead to a payment plan.”

To contribute to the LSS Response Fund, go to lsswis.org/lss/lssresponsefund.

Racine County takes action

Nine days before Evers’ order, Racine County Circuit Court already had created an order staying eviction proceedings in Racine County for two weeks.

The order was crafted by Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz. This week, Gasiorkiewicz expanded the previous order to include eviction/restitution filings made after March 27.

The new order lays out the procedure for those seeking evict a tenant. In compliance with Evers’ order, the eviction cannot be because of a failure to pay.

Anyone wishing to file an eviction much provide an affidavit stating why the eviction is not due to failure to pay. After that, “... this Court will determine based on the filed affidavit if the matter should be stayed or dismissed, or proceed to hearing,” Gasiorkiewicz’s order states.

But the order does not relieve tenants of their financial responsibility to pay rent once the moratorium is over.

Free program offered

University of Wisconsin Extension is offering a free tenant education program called Rent Smart later this month online through Zoom.

Rent Smart focuses on the knowledge and skills essential for a successful renting experience. It challenges participants to know and understand their rights and responsibilities as a tenant, and also of the landlord.

The online event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23-24.

To register, participants must complete an online form at forms.gle/BnHCWqGhXcYYu65QA. Those who participate are asked to familiarize themselves with online Rent Smart materials before the training at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/rentsmart.

Chris Hubbuch and Shelley K. Mesch of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

