Eviction proceedings halted in Racine Circuit Court due to coronavirus
COVID-19 impact

Eviction proceedings halted in Racine Circuit Court due to coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Eviction cases are not being heard in Racine County Circuit Court as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, creating an unofficial moratorium against evictions throughout Racine County.

Racine County Circuit Court Clerk Samuel Christensen confirmed Monday that eviction proceedings, as well as other small-claims cases, have been rescheduled for the time being.

Because eviction cases are not being heard in court, eviction permission cannot be granted; however, no order has come from the county or state that officially addresses evictions.

Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships for Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s office, said that if Mason could have issued a moratorium on evictions and lease nonrenewals during the coronavirus pandemic, he would have done so immediately.

Unfortunately, Selkowe said, Mason is prohibited from doing so by changes made years ago to state law.

“Many workers and their families have lost income and are going to be struggling to pay rent,” Selkowe said. “The mayor urges the county — and the state — to stop all evictions, late fees and lease nonrenewals during this crisis. That is the least that can be done to ease some of the stress and anxiety workers and their families are feeling during these uncertain times.”

The news comes on the heels of an announcement Monday morning by Gov. Tony Evers declaring that a “Safer At Home” order was expected to take effect Tuesday.

In a series of tweets published Monday, Evers said that everyone should stay home as much as possible and that all “nonessential” businesses should close until further notice.

“We want to do everything we can to keep Racine’s renters in their housing right now,” Selkowe said. “The mayor also hopes that the county, state and federal governments will do everything possible to prevent mortgage foreclosures right now as well. It’s not just tenants, but property owners, who will be hurt by the pandemic’s impacts on income.”

"We want to do everything we can to keep Racine's renters in their housing right now. The mayor also hopes that the county, state and federal governments will do everything possible to prevent mortgage foreclosures right now as well. It's not just tenants, but property owners, who will be hurt by the pandemic's impacts on income."

Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships for Racine Mayor Cory Mason's office

