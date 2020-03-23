Eviction proceedings halted in Racine Circuit Court due to coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Eviction cases are not being heard in Racine County Circuit Court as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, creating an unofficial moratorium against evictions throughout Racine County.

Racine County Circuit Court Clerk Samuel Christensen confirmed Monday that eviction proceedings, as well as other small-claims cases, have been rescheduled for the time being.

Because eviction cases are not being heard in court, eviction permission cannot be granted; however, no order has come from the county or state that officially addresses evictions.

Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships for Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s office, said that if Mason could have issued a moratorium on evictions and lease nonrenewals during the coronavirus pandemic, he would have done so immediately.

Unfortunately, Selkowe said, Mason is prohibited from doing so by changes made years ago to state law.