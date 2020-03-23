Eviction proceedings halted in Racine Circuit Court due to coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Eviction cases are not being heard in Racine County Circuit Court as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, creating an unofficial moratorium against evictions throughout Racine County.
Racine County Circuit Court Clerk Samuel Christensen confirmed Monday that eviction proceedings, as well as other small-claims cases, have been rescheduled for the time being.
Because eviction cases are not being heard in court, eviction permission cannot be granted; however, no order has come from the county or state that officially addresses evictions.
Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships for Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s office, said that if Mason could have issued a moratorium on evictions and lease nonrenewals during the coronavirus pandemic, he would have done so immediately.
Unfortunately, Selkowe said, Mason is prohibited from doing so by changes made years ago to state law.
“Many workers and their families have lost income and are going to be struggling to pay rent,” Selkowe said. “The mayor urges the county — and the state — to stop all evictions, late fees and lease nonrenewals during this crisis. That is the least that can be done to ease some of the stress and anxiety workers and their families are feeling during these uncertain times.”
The news comes on the heels of an announcement Monday morning by Gov. Tony Evers declaring that a “Safer At Home” order was expected to take effect Tuesday.
In a series of tweets published Monday, Evers said that everyone should stay home as much as possible and that all “nonessential” businesses should close until further notice.
“We want to do everything we can to keep Racine’s renters in their housing right now,” Selkowe said. “The mayor also hopes that the county, state and federal governments will do everything possible to prevent mortgage foreclosures right now as well. It’s not just tenants, but property owners, who will be hurt by the pandemic’s impacts on income.”
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.
