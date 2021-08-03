Eviction moratorium back in place in Racine County

RACINE — The moratorium on evictions was lifted for three days in Racine County. Now, it's back in place.
Now, landlords temporarily cannot evict tenants for inability to pay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although there are exceptions — such as if criminal activity occurs on the premises.
Racine County falls under the new CDC order that halts evictions, according to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and City Administrator Paul Vornholt. Racine County's COVID-19 "case activity" is both "high" and "growing" with 111.2 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Almost half of Racine County residents, as many as 49%, are renters and not homeowners, according to census data.
Back-and-forth week
The nationwide ban on certain evictions had expired Saturday night. Since the expiration, pressure — led by progressive Democratic congresswomen Cori Bush of Missouri and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — mounted on President Joe Biden to extend it. Biden had initially indicated he didn't believe it was constitutional to extend the moratorium.
Then, early Tuesday evening, it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be "issuing a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission ... It is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions."
The CDC stated that it was taking action specifically "to respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant."
While COVID-19 rates of transmission have been steadily dropping since last fall, they have been rising in recent weeks. From a yearlong low of below 15,000 new cases per day in mid-June nationwide, daily new total cases have spiked to more than 100,000 cases in one day at least twice in the last week.
Wisconsin's rate has risen too. Several times in June, zero new cases were reported on single days. On Monday, 76 new cases were reported, the highest total since April 27.