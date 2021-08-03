Eviction moratorium back in place in Racine County

The nationwide ban on certain evictions had expired Saturday night. Since the expiration, pressure — led by progressive Democratic congresswomen Cori Bush of Missouri and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — mounted on President Joe Biden to extend it. Biden had initially indicated he didn't believe it was constitutional to extend the moratorium.

Then, early Tuesday evening, it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be "issuing a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission ... It is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions."

The CDC stated that it was taking action specifically "to respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant."