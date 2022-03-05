'Everything's gone' | Community aid isn't enough to fill gaps after fire left 33 homeless

RACINE — You’d think $515 might be enough to get someone back on their feet. But if you lose everything, it can easily be gone within a day. You need to buy clothes for your kids. Shoes. Diapers for the baby. Wipes. Food. To pay the motel. Phone bill. Gas for the car.

That’s not enough to pay for a month’s rent just about anywhere in the country.

When a reporter asked Alexis Kirshner during a phone interview, “What is it you guys need right now? What can help you?” her boyfriend, Tyler Otwaska, could be heard chuckling in the background. “Money,” he said.

It’s blunt, but it’s true.

Kirshner and Otwaska, along with their three kids — Gabriel, 7; Junie, 2; and Tyson, a newborn — are among the 21 adults and 12 children displaced by a fire that completely consumed The Maples apartments on Anthony Lane in Racine the night of Friday, Feb. 25.

The Red Cross, which opened five dozen cases for people displaced by fires in Racine and Kenosha in the week surrounding the fire at The Maples, provided Kirshner and Otwaska with a $515 prepaid gift card to help out.

It was spent within a day.

Cash needed most

They don’t need stuff. They need money. That’s how you secure housing. That’s how you get stability.

If you need housing assistance, that often takes months to get approved.

Not having rental insurance is a mistake Darion Fondon, another former Maples resident, said he will “never make again.”

But rental insurance isn’t a priority for most, especially when so many struggle to pay rent. Almost half of all American renters (45.1%) are considered "rent burdened," meaning they spend at least 30% of their income on rent and utilities, according to the U.S. Census. Fewer than four in 10 American renters have renters insurance.

Several of the residents “were pretty behind on rent already,” according to Shana Beal, disaster program manager with the Red Cross. Spending $11 to $20 a month for rental insurance is $11 to $20 less a month available for food, clothes, diapers, school supplies, other bills and to put into savings.

“In times of disaster, people love to donate things … we appreciate them … but if you think about it, there’s nowhere they can put those things right now. If they put them in storage, that’s another bill, that’s another cost for them to pay for,” Beal said during a conference call with community advocates Wednesday.

“The best thing we can do is assist in the housing search … assistance with rent, the security deposit, things of that nature, that’s what is needed right now.”

For now, families like the ones led by Kirshner, Otwaska and Fondon are stuck burning through money, living in hotels or staying with loved ones.

“What keeps a roof over your head is being able to pay the rent, pay the electric bill,” Beal said.

Dogs, phones, clothes on their backs

Fondon and his girlfriend, Faith Ramirez, narrowly rescued both of their dogs from the blaze, which caused more than $600,000 in damage. They, like most other residents, saved nothing else besides the clothes on their backs and the phones in their pockets. Fondon said he had more than $1,000 in cash sitting on a table that was lost; he had made withdrawals just hours before the fire started, with the intent to pay rent and other bills in the morning.

Fondon started offering to take on extra hours at work. On Tuesday, one of his days off, he spent the whole day driving around Racine, seeking “For Rent” signs. He called five apartments he could afford. None had any availability.

“Can I just get an apartment?” Fondon said during an interview Wednesday, exasperated. “I just want to be a place to be at home.”

In years past, it might’ve been easier to find an apartment. But the market isn’t suitable for that right now.

The Maples didn’t have fancy apartments for people living comfortably. It had 1-and 2-bedroom units for $750 to $900 a month. No one there was receiving Section 8 housing assistance, but several were in the process of applying when the fire consumed everything, Beal said.

Rents also are rising quickly across the U.S. While a National Association of Realtors report indicates that 91% of millennials (the generation comprised of people 26 to 41 years old) want to own a home, many can't afford it, especially compared to prior generations. As of 2020, "42% of millennials were homeowners at age 30, compared to 48% of Gen X and 51% of baby boomers at the same age," financial/investing advice company The Motley Fool reported.

In 2020, the nationwide average monthly rent was $1,164, up from $755 in 2007 before the Great Recession. During the pandemic, rents increased even faster, up to $1,302 in September 2021, according to reports from iPropertyManagement.com and ApartmentList.com.

Homelessness

Fondon had been homeless before, when he faced some legal trouble. He had been been living with an acquaintance when he got arrested, but had nowhere to call home when he got out. All of his stuff had been thrown out. He said he spent a few nights on park benches.

Being homeless feels worse this time, Fondon said: Last time, he could blame himself. This time, there was nothing he could do.

A fire started in a building he happened to live in. It wasn't his fault. But now, he’s got nothing.

Fondon and Ramirez had planned on using their tax refunds this year to go toward a new car for her and to pay off credit-card debt for him. Now, those refunds are likely to be consumed rebuilding from the fire.

As of Saturday morning, what started the fire that forced dozens of people into crisis hasn't been announced.

The Racine Unified School District said it has already rerouted buses to get displaced kids rides to school at their new, temporary addresses. School-issued Chromebook laptops were replaced at no charge to the families.

Some pets lost, other given up

No residents were hurt in the fire, but several pets disappeared — some possibly ran off, many died.

Fondon and Ramirez got their two dogs out, with Ramirez having pulled one of them out through a window because it was too dangerous to run back inside with how much smoke there was. But they have since given up one of the dogs.

“That was so devastating,” Fondon said.

Now, they’re considering giving up the other canine: “I feel selfish that we’re keeping him. He doesn’t belong in cars and hotel rooms.”

Fondon said it was quiet the night of the fire. Standing outside, watching everything burn, the only person yelling was Ramirez, who has been facing symptoms of depression since the fire.

There was nothing they could do, other than hope firefighters would win the battle. The fire had a massive head start; within an hour of the 911 call, firefighters fought the blaze exclusively from the outside because it was too dangerous to be in the building.

Others watched in silence, waiting for friends or family to arrive to get them to shelter for the night.

As of Wednesday, none of the 33 people had come to the area’s homeless shelter, HALO Inc., 2000 De Koven Ave. Local support agencies are trying to keep it that way.

“We never want to see that happen in the event of a fire,” Beal said. "Thirty-three people who were displaced is huge. And to lose everything is even greater."

In the days since, Kirshner said: “We’ve been really frantic. Trying to stay hopeful."

But, echoing Fondon, she said: "Everything’s gone."

