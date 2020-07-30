Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's new statewide indoor mask mandate

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, despite saying for weeks if he's not sure any statewide orders regarding COVID-19 will hold up in court, on Thursday ordered masks to be worn indoors when not in a private residence statewide.
The order is scheduled to go in effect on Aug. 1 and will remain in effect, unless it is overturned or cut short, at the end of September.
Those found to be breaking the order could face a civil forfeiture of up to $200.
Details of the order
Under the order, which could still face challenges in court, says that masks are required to be worn by:
- Anyone 5 years old or older (although masks are still encouraged for those between 2 and 4),
- When that person is in any indoor space that is not a private residence,
- And when other people are in that indoor space.
As such, masks would not need to be worn outdoors, but wearing them outdoors is still "strongly recommended."
Exceptions include:
- If someone has trouble breathing, masks don't need to be worn.
- Masks don't need to be worn while eating or drinking.
- People who are deaf or hard of hearing don't need to wear masks if it becomes easier for them to communicate while not wearing a mask
- While receiving a "a service that requires the temporary removal of the face covering, such as dental services," it is legal to not wear a mask.
- Masks don't need to be worn while sleeping.
- While swimming or working as a lifeguard, masks are not required.
- Masks are not required "While a single individual is giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation for an audience, the single speaker may remove the face covering when actively speaking. While the face covering is removed, the speaker must remain at least 6 feet away from all other individuals at all times."
- If wearing a mask would put one's health at risk "as determined by government safety guidelines" while doing a job, a mask does not have to be worn.
- Masks can be taken off if someone needs to confirm their identity, such as when someone enters a bank, credit union, or other
financial institution.
- If someone falls unconscious or is incapacitated, masks can be taken off.
- Those with "medical conditions, medical conditions, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, or other sensory sensitivities" are exempted from the mask requirement.
- Although COVID-19 protocols "to ensure the health and safety" of incarcerated individuals are still expected to be followed and enforced, people who are incarcerated do not need to wear masks under the order.
Reasons cited in the order
According to state data, the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has picked up pace in recent weeks as more businesses open up.
On June 1, the state's confirmed case total was at 18,543. By July 1, the state's confirmed case total surpassed 29,000. As of Wednesday, July 29, the statewide total had reached 51,049.
More than 900 Wisconsinites have had their deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
The emergency order requiring masks, the first emergency order made directly by Evers, quotes that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has "called on Americans to wear face coverings" and that "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting."
A global study conducted by the World Health Organization and cited by Evers found that the risk of a carrier transmitting the coronavirus without any face covering is 17.4%, but that that number falls to 3.1% percent if that person wears a mask.
Also, according to the order, "the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that a face covering requirement in Wisconsin could save more than 500 lives by October 1 if 95 percent of Wisconsinites wear a face covering in public."
The City of Racine, as well as Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and a handful of other municipalities across Wisconsin, already have mask requirements in place.
Earlier this week, a petition started by Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, amassed more than 8,000 signatures in less than a day calling on the governor to issue a statewide order.
The entirety of a release from the Office of the Governor announcing the order is below:
Gov. Tony Evers today declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence, with some exceptions as clarified and defined in the order. The order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and will expire on September 28, 2020 or by a subsequent superseding order. Executive Order #82 declaring a public health emergency is available here and Emergency Order #1 requiring face coverings statewide is available here.
“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn't care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what's best for the people of our state, so that's what I am going to do.”
Wisconsin is seeing new and significant community spread and increase in cases of COVID-19 which requires that we declare a new public health emergency and require face coverings. Wisconsin has experienced a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the entire state, with 61 of 72 counties (84 percent) representing 96 percent of the state’s population experiencing high COVID-19 activity. All regions of Wisconsin have high COVID-19 activity levels. This is a dramatic increase from where Wisconsin was in June, when only 19 of 72 counties (26%) were experiencing high COVID-19 activity.
The average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has drastically increased throughout July, with an average of 556 new cases each day between July 1-7, an average of 764 new cases each day between July 8-14 (a 37% increase from the previous week), an average of 890 new cases each day between July 15-21 (a 16% increase from the previous week), and an average of 938 new cases each day between July 22-26 (a 5% increase from the previous week).
Under this order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking, or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement. A frequently asked questions (FAQ) document is available here.
“The data is what drives our decisions, and that data tells us we have significant community spread in Wisconsin and need to take statewide action,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Community spread means that any interaction out in the community can mean exposure, and because people can spread COVID-19 without symptoms or even knowing they are sick, we need to take universal precautions in order for wearing face coverings to be effective.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the medical and scientific community continues to learn more about the virus, including how to best prevent its transmission. Recent scientific studies show that wearing face coverings is very effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Staying home, limiting interactions, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands thoroughly are still the most effective ways to stop the spread,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s Chief Medical Officer and the State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. “But we learn something new about this virus every day. A growing number of scientific studies tell us that face coverings, when used correctly and consistently by a large percentage of the community, are extremely effective for preventing the spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.