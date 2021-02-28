Everyone wins in Kiwanis’ Bids for Kids silent auction

Getting started

The Bids for Kids secured auction website is now open for previews. To get started visit https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#SCKZWK

Before you can bid (starting Wednesday, March 3), you will be asked to enter your credit card for prior authorization. Once that’s done, you’re set for the auction.

A tradition of service

Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving children. It has 537,800 members in 85 countries. Its members worldwide raise approximately $133 million annually and contribute 19 million volunteer service hours.

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is proud to continue its 44 years of service to the Racine area. Its members are passionate about making a difference and have a lot of fun along the way. All Bids for Kids auction profits will go directly toward Kiwanis-supported programs benefiting children and families.

In the 2019-20 program year, ending last September, the club contributed more than $26,000 to 35 local programs and organizations. Ongoing partnerships include The Salvation Army, Cops N Kids Reading Center, Park High School Key Club, Special Olympics and Racine Kiwanis Baseball. The club also funds scholarships for local high school graduates who are furthering their education.