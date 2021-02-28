Everyone wins in Kiwanis’ Bids for Kids silent auction

The Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s 2021 fundraiser has gone virtual and big!
Bids for Kids, an online silent auction featuring 200+ items, runs from 6 a.m. this Wednesday (March 3) through 8 p.m. Saturday (March 6). Club members are excited about this new concept and the continued opportunity to serve the children of the world — one community at a time.
What you’ll see
There’s something for everyone at Bids for Kids, thanks to our community’s creativity and generosity!
Here are a few highlights from among the more than 200 auction lots:
- Travel packages — in the U.S. and abroad — including getaways to San Francisco and New York City, a Scottish golf trip, an all-inclusive Cancun, Mexico resort stay and an around-the-world trip for two.
- A 2021 Lincoln Corsair luxury SUV.
- Sports memorabilia, including a colorful Giannis Antetokounmpo canvas wall hanging and an historical Milwaukee 1982 World Series framed photo collage.
- Unique experiences, including the Lake Geneva Zipline adventure and the Sky Zone trampoline park.
- Food and beverage baskets, including gourmet coffee, chocolate lovers, Italian cuisine and Kringle-of-the-month.
- Jewelry, including watches and custom-designed rings, earrings and pendants.
- Gift cards from dozens of local and national businesses with everything from gasoline to tools to groceries.
- And much, much more!
Getting started
The Bids for Kids secured auction website is now open for previews. To get started visit https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#SCKZWK
Before you can bid (starting Wednesday, March 3), you will be asked to enter your credit card for prior authorization. Once that’s done, you’re set for the auction.
A tradition of service
Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving children. It has 537,800 members in 85 countries. Its members worldwide raise approximately $133 million annually and contribute 19 million volunteer service hours.
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is proud to continue its 44 years of service to the Racine area. Its members are passionate about making a difference and have a lot of fun along the way. All Bids for Kids auction profits will go directly toward Kiwanis-supported programs benefiting children and families.
In the 2019-20 program year, ending last September, the club contributed more than $26,000 to 35 local programs and organizations. Ongoing partnerships include The Salvation Army, Cops N Kids Reading Center, Park High School Key Club, Special Olympics and Racine Kiwanis Baseball. The club also funds scholarships for local high school graduates who are furthering their education.
More about Kiwanis
The club currently meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom to ensure everyone’s safety. Guests are always welcome! To attend a meeting, please contact membership chair, Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996 email: mikemucha150@gmail.com
Visit: www.westracinekiwanis.org
Follow us on Facebook: @WestRacineKiwanis