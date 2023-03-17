Emma Klaves, a fifth grade student at Dyer Elementary School in Burlington, was a grand prize winner with this drawing in a Black History Month art and essay contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Submitted photo
Laura Rowntree, a fourth grade student at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington, offered an interactive art project in the Black History Month art and essay contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Submitted photo
McKayla Slowiak, a sixth grade student at Dyer Elementary School in Burlington, offered this artistic expression along with an essay entitled "Everyone Matters!" to win a grand prize in the Black History Month art and essay contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
BURLINGTON — A student’s essay imploring people to feel proud of their race and their sexual orientation is among the winners in a contest commemorating Black History Month.
McKayla Slowiak, a sixth grader at Dyer Elementary School, was one of three grand prize winners in the contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
In her essay, entitled “Everyone Matters,” which she adorned with artistic drawings, McKayla wrote about the importance of people treating one another with kindness and tolerance.
“I don’t get why people can’t see that everyone matters,” she wrote. “People don’t deserve to die or be treated like trash because of something like this.”
A total of 116 students from all grade levels used their creativity to submit works of art and writing using the theme, “I’m Me and I’m Magnificent: Turning our differences into superpowers.”
Emma Klaves, a fifth grade student at Dyer Elementary School in Burlington, was a grand prize winner with this drawing in a Black History Month art and essay contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Laura Rowntree, a fourth grade student at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington, offered an interactive art project in the Black History Month art and essay contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
McKayla Slowiak, a sixth grade student at Dyer Elementary School in Burlington, offered this artistic expression along with an essay entitled "Everyone Matters!" to win a grand prize in the Black History Month art and essay contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.