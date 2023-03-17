BURLINGTON — A student’s essay imploring people to feel proud of their race and their sexual orientation is among the winners in a contest commemorating Black History Month.

McKayla Slowiak, a sixth grader at Dyer Elementary School, was one of three grand prize winners in the contest sponsored by the Burlington Area School District and the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

In her essay, entitled “Everyone Matters,” which she adorned with artistic drawings, McKayla wrote about the importance of people treating one another with kindness and tolerance.

“I don’t get why people can’t see that everyone matters,” she wrote. “People don’t deserve to die or be treated like trash because of something like this.”

A total of 116 students from all grade levels used their creativity to submit works of art and writing using the theme, “I’m Me and I’m Magnificent: Turning our differences into superpowers.”

The contest was launched in February to mark Black History Month, and winners were announced this week.

The other grand prize winners, each of whom received a pair of AirPods, were Ashley Gottfredson of Project WIN and Emma Klaves, a fifth grade student at Dyer Elementary.

The contest encouraged Burlington students to reflect on Black history and the impact of race and diversity on the community and the nation.

Laura Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said the superpower-based theme allowed students to explore wide-reaching possibilities.

“A superpower theme resonated with students because they can relate to needing to respect each other’s differences,” Bielefeldt said in a prepared statement.

As a resource for students, the anti-racism coalition provided each Burlington school with a copy of the book, “I Color Myself Different,” written by NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick.

This is the third year that the Burlington coalition has hosted the contest for students in an effort to promote conversations about diversity.

The art and essay entries are being displayed publicly until April 15 at the Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine, 492 N. Pine St.

The following winners at each grade level will receive a Kravings ice cream gift certificate:

First Grade: Ashlynn Collins (Dyer), Landon Huges (Dyer), Henry Bratz (Dyer), Aubree O’Dea (Dyer)

Third Grade: Nyah Claudette Neddef (Waller)

Fourth Grade: Theo Madden (Dyer), Christopher Amaya (Dyer), Ivy Hamilton (Dyer), Opal Traxinger (Dyer), Haley Ehlen (Cooper), Laura Rowntree (Cooper)

Fifth Grade: Ella Kring (Dyer)

Sixth Grade: Maggie Rowntree (Karcher)

Seventh Grade: Lydia Rowntree (Karcher)

10th Grade: Alex Imhof (FRC), Spencer Kopling (FRC)

11th Grade: Savanna Hill (FRC), Ally Alderman (FRC)

PAC House: Cassidy Dorn, Keila Willms

Video: Melissa Statz classroom (fourth grade, Dyer) won for a classroom submission and earned a pizza party.

In addition to Bielefeldt, the judges included Mayor Jeannie Hefty, Jeanne Heyer, Amy Krueger, Jacob Merseberger, Andy Naber, Jill Oelslager and Jackey Syens.

