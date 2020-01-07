'Everybody loves my mom': Victim of Mount Pleasant fire fights for life

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dawn Anderson describes her mother, Marcia Heath, the victim of Sunday’s fire on Summerset Drive, as kind and helpful to everyone around her.

“Everybody loves my mom,” Anderson said. “She has a very strong personality and everyone knows her voice when they hear her.”

Anderson, 52, of West Allis, said her 71-year-old mother loves Elvis Presley memorabilia, music, dancing, casinos, and, above all, her grandchildren, whom Anderson said mean the world to her.

Heath is fighting for her life in the burn unit at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee after she was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor of her Summerset Drive home in Mount Pleasant late Sunday night.

The cause of the fire in the single-family residence south of Spring Street and Old Spring Street remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

On Saturday, Anderson said she and her younger son had offered to come stay with Heath, but Heath declined, saying she was not feeling very well.

Anderson said her mother had an oxygen tank and suffers from COPD and emphysema. After turning up her oxygen tank, Heath appeared to be feeling better, Anderson said.