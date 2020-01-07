'Everybody loves my mom': Victim of Mount Pleasant fire fights for life

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dawn Anderson describes her mother, Marcia Heath, the victim of Sunday’s fire on Summerset Drive, as kind and helpful to everyone around her.
“Everybody loves my mom,” Anderson said. “She has a very strong personality and everyone knows her voice when they hear her.”
Anderson, 52, of West Allis, said her 71-year-old mother loves Elvis Presley memorabilia, music, dancing, casinos, and, above all, her grandchildren, whom Anderson said mean the world to her.
Heath is fighting for her life in the burn unit at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee after she was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor of her Summerset Drive home in Mount Pleasant late Sunday night.
The cause of the fire in the single-family residence south of Spring Street and Old Spring Street remained under investigation as of Tuesday.
On Saturday, Anderson said she and her younger son had offered to come stay with Heath, but Heath declined, saying she was not feeling very well.
Anderson said her mother had an oxygen tank and suffers from COPD and emphysema. After turning up her oxygen tank, Heath appeared to be feeling better, Anderson said.
Anderson said she again asked her mother if she wanted visitors, but Heath said she was just going to rest. “I really felt that she was doing great,” Anderson said.
The next day, Anderson got a call from her nephew who said that a fire had broken out at Heath’s home.
Anderson traveled to Mount Pleasant, stopping at her mother’s house first, thinking the fire was probably minor and she would take her mother to a hotel overnight. But when she stopped, one of the firefighters told her not to worry about the damage at the home and go be with her mother.
“I didn’t know the severity of it until I got to the hospital in Racine,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that her mother essentially died inside her home and was revived by South Shore Fire Department paramedics, who found Heath unresponsive on the kitchen floor.
Heath was revived outside her home, taken to Ascension All Saints in Racine and then transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s.
Anderson said that her mother was immediately placed into an induced coma to prevent additional brain damage; however, Anderson said the prognosis is not good, as doctors told her that they would be surprised if her mother did not have extensive brain damage.
Anderson said that medical professionals were scheduled to check Heath’s brain activity today.
Dawn Anderson, daughter of Mount Pleasant fire victim Marcia Heath