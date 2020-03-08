Every step is a blessing: Rochester teen with spina bifida participates in Climb for Air

Despite his physical challenges, Caleb made it up 15 flights of stairs. In the process, he raised $250 to support the mission of the American Lung Association.

“The fact that he did 15 flights is unbelievable,” Cathy said. “I couldn’t ask him to do anymore. The fact that he walks at all, every step he takes is truly a blessing.”

Respected and appreciated

Caleb has always wanted to be a firefighter, and Cathy said she never tells him no.

The day that Caleb turned 14, he filled out an application to become a Fire Explorer with the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. Caleb, whose sister also participates in the program, is one of three Fire Explorers who routinely go out with Fire Company members.

Cathy said that she never asked either of her children to volunteer for the Fire Company. “I want them to do things on their own terms,” Cathy said. “So that meant a lot to me.”

She said when her Fire Company pager goes off, there are times that Caleb is out to her car before she is.