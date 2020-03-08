Every step is a blessing: Rochester teen with spina bifida participates in Climb for Air

RACINE COUNTY — Caleb Wagner has overcome a lot of obstacles in his young life. He has never let anything stop him.
The 14-year-old Waterford High School student and Rochester resident was born with spina bifida, a neural tube defect affecting 1,500 to 2,000 of the more than 4 million babies born in the country each year, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
“I was told that he would never walk, talk, have any quality of life, need 24/7 care and be in special needs classes,” said Cathy Wagner, Caleb’s mother. “Caleb has amazed so many people and has been an inspiration to many.”
Cathy said that Caleb does experience issues with walking and wears leg braces, but he has never let that slow him down, and despite his diagnosis, Caleb continues to accomplish remarkable feats.
On Saturday, Caleb participated in the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb. The national fundraiser, which is heavily attended by firefighters and emergency crews, challenges participants to climb all 47 floors and 1,034 stairs of the U.S. Bank Center in Milwaukee while wearing full fire gear.
Caleb participated in Saturday’s climb with Cathy, who is the assistant chief of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co.
“I was nervous, excited, a whole mix of emotions,” Caleb said.
Despite his physical challenges, Caleb made it up 15 flights of stairs. In the process, he raised $250 to support the mission of the American Lung Association.
“The fact that he did 15 flights is unbelievable,” Cathy said. “I couldn’t ask him to do anymore. The fact that he walks at all, every step he takes is truly a blessing.”
Respected and appreciated
Caleb has always wanted to be a firefighter, and Cathy said she never tells him no.
The day that Caleb turned 14, he filled out an application to become a Fire Explorer with the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. Caleb, whose sister also participates in the program, is one of three Fire Explorers who routinely go out with Fire Company members.
Cathy said that she never asked either of her children to volunteer for the Fire Company. “I want them to do things on their own terms,” Cathy said. “So that meant a lot to me.”
She said when her Fire Company pager goes off, there are times that Caleb is out to her car before she is.
“On the fire department, he is respected and appreciated more than he knows,” Wagner said. “What seems common practice to us in our daily lives takes him nearly 10 times the energy to complete and he never complains about it.”
In September, Caleb also participated in a quarter-mile run/walk fundraiser. The walk also had to be completed in full firefighter turnout gear, including an air pack.
“Caleb completed this with flying colors,” Cathy said. “He’s an amazing kid who has never wanted any special exceptions. He is cool and down to earth, and I love him for that.”
In addition to being a Fire Explorer in his downtime, Caleb said he also enjoys being outside in the summer, enjoying the weather, and woodworking. He also is a Milwaukee Brewers fan and likes watching baseball.
