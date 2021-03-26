'Every high school student should go through a course like this' | Local volunteer teaches teens how to budget

The Money Coach program, which started around 8 years ago, is aimed at changing financial behaviors for inner-city students who, according to SecureFutures data, were not making smarter money-related decisions at the same rate as other students who had been through the Money Sense program.

Tortorici teaches students in the Money Coach program that anyone can start saving from an early age and how to avoid unhealthy consumer debt.

And some of the practices in which he schools the students are ones that others might take for granted, like building a budget or paying attention to their finances even though it might be foreign or feel overwhelming.

“Everybody has a different experience and background and ways money has impacted them and their loved ones,” Tortorici said.

The coaching experience allows him to tailor learning to each student. Some of the students he taught already had their own jobs and bank accounts and were paying for many of their own needs. Others didn’t even know what direct deposit was and likely wouldn’t be financially independent until after college graduation.