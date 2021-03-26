'Every high school student should go through a course like this' | Local volunteer teaches teens how to budget

RACINE — One of Vince Tortorici’s students had never heard of the concept that saving a little money each month could eventually turn him into a millionaire. Now, that student wants to become a financial planner himself.
Much of Tortorici’s work as a certified financial planner involves helping to remedy issues created by clients early in their lives. Through his volunteer work with SecureFutures, Tortorici hopes to help young people, like the one who wants to be a financial planner, avoid those common pitfalls altogether and set them on a journey toward financial health.
“So much of an adult’s financial health is based on decisions they made when they were young,” Tortorici said.
Tortorici, who works at Financial Service Group in Mount Pleasant, has taught a multi-day financial literacy course at Park High School called Money Sense and a more in-depth program called Money Coach to a handful of Milwaukee students over two months. He hopes to see more schools in Racine offer these SecureFutures programs to their students.
SecureFutures is a grassroots nonprofit founded in Milwaukee in 2006 that has taught more than 80,000 teens real-life money lessons since its inception. Its most concentrated efforts are in southeast Wisconsin but it partners with districts across the state and with some in Chicago.
“We’re about teen financial empowerment,” said SecureFutures President and CEO Brenda Campbell.
When students started off in the Money Coach program this fall, which includes weekly coaching calls, Tortorici could tell some of them were not incredibly engaged. But as time went on, he began to see the participants experience “lightbulb” moments.
“I found that when you educate through stories they really start to engage,” he said. “You start to see more buy-in.”
SecureFutures currently only offers the Money Coach program to Milwaukee students, but has seen some interest in expanding that program to Racine. The nonprofit has already partnered with Racine Unified to bring its Money Sense program to some schools in the district.
The Money Coach program, which started around 8 years ago, is aimed at changing financial behaviors for inner-city students who, according to SecureFutures data, were not making smarter money-related decisions at the same rate as other students who had been through the Money Sense program.
Tortorici teaches students in the Money Coach program that anyone can start saving from an early age and how to avoid unhealthy consumer debt.
And some of the practices in which he schools the students are ones that others might take for granted, like building a budget or paying attention to their finances even though it might be foreign or feel overwhelming.
“Everybody has a different experience and background and ways money has impacted them and their loved ones,” Tortorici said.
The coaching experience allows him to tailor learning to each student. Some of the students he taught already had their own jobs and bank accounts and were paying for many of their own needs. Others didn’t even know what direct deposit was and likely wouldn’t be financially independent until after college graduation.
Parents and even teachers are not always best equipped to teach important financial lessons, Tortorcici said. But SecureFutures programs can help fill those gaps. Previously Money Sense courses were typically taught by professional volunteers who visited the schools to teach several lessons. During the pandemic, most Money Sense courses were taught by educators who were provided with SecureFutures curriculum but the Money Coach program is still taught by volunteers.
“Every high school student should go through a course like this,” Tortorici said.
Another resource offered by SecureFutures is Money Path, a computer application that “helps students connect the dots between their post high school plans and their financial future.”
Especially because many high school seniors are rethinking their plans for the future amid the pandemic, Campbell would like to see as many students as possible have access to this program so they can match up their post-high school plans with their financial and career goals.
“They can see how the choices they make today might impact their finances later,” Campbell said.
Anyone interested in partnering with SecureFutures to bring these programs into their district or school can contact Campbell at 414-702-8679 or brenda@securefutures.org.