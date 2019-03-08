DOVER — Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman said Friday that his administration won't force wedding barns to obtain liquor licenses.
But a local businessman is still hoping officials in neighboring municipalities of the Town of Dover consider a request to transfer or sell a Class B liquor license to the town to ensure the future of the wedding barn there.
The transfer would alleviate concerns for The Farm at Dover, 26060 Washington Ave., which does not have a liquor license and could have its business adversely affected if the statewide debate over wedding barns' licensing comes up again.
Dover is out of liquor licenses to grant, so it contacted each neighboring municipality: Union Grove, the Village of Waterford, the Town of Waterford, Yorkville, Rochester, Raymond and Norway.
“You don't know what's going to happen down the road,” said Mike Spiegelhoff, owner of Drink Inc. bartending service, which partners with The Farm at Dover. "Just because they ruled it this way this time doesn't necessarily mean they won't try to do it next year. ... To think that they're not going to continue to try (to force wedding barns to obtain liquor licenses) is silly."
Spiegelhoff wrote a letter of intent requesting the license transfer, which Dover forwarded on to its neighbors with a cover letter written by Town Chairman Sam Stratton.
Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Friday that the governor's administration doesn't want to deviate from the Department of Revenue's long-standing practice of not requiring wedding barns to obtain licenses. She didn't immediately respond to an email seeking more details.
"This is the first good thing Evers has done," Stratton said Friday when he first heard the news. He said he was going to look into it to decide what steps the town should take next.
'Great news'
Spiegelhoff said the announcement was "great news for everyone who has invested money into these venues."
Dover's letters, dated Feb. 13, were obtained by The Journal Times through an open records request made to the town after Yorkville’s Village Board unanimously decided against selling or transferring one of its two remaining licenses at a Feb. 25 meeting.
Yorkville Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney said the Village Board decided against the transfer because trustees wanted to protect the village’s potential for growth. Michael Hawes, Union Grove’s administrator, echoed a similar sentiment and said the village would not be considering the sale or transfer its one reserve Class B license to any other municipality.
“It simply would not make sense to consider transferring or selling our reserve alcohol license,” Hawes said. “It would be limiting the opportunity for a new or existing business in Union Grove to apply for the license.”
Tom Hincz, the Town of Waterford chairman, said the town was not interested in giving up one of its three reserve Class B licenses. Rachel Ladewig, Village of Waterford clerk, said she did not recall receiving the letter but would not be interested in selling either of its two Class B reserve licenses “as we expect we will need them in the near future.”
Meanwhile, Norway and Rochester are set to discuss the transfer, as the item is on the agenda for its next town and village board meetings on Monday. Rochester has three Class B reserve licenses and Norway has three reserve Class B licenses.
Raymond has two Class B licenses, and Town Clerk Linda Terry said in an email Tuesday that the transfer would be on the agenda for Monday's meeting, but as of 6 p.m. Friday, the agenda was not yet posted.
“I’m very fortunate that other municipalities are at least taking the time to read the letters and consider it,” Spiegelhoff said.
It's unclear how Evers' announcement affects the municipalities' plans to discuss Dover's request.
Past conflict
The Tavern League of Wisconsin has advocated for legislation requiring the venues to hold licenses, and former Attorney General Brad Schimel last November issued an informal opinion that they should be required to have a license.
Because the opinion was informal, it was of no real consequence. In January, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and two wedding barns filed a lawsuit in Dunn County Circuit Court against Evers’ administration to prevent wedding barn operators from being forced to obtain liquor licenses.
WILL on Friday said Evers' announcement was a step in the right direction.
