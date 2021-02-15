Evers wants to allow cities, counties to increase sales taxes; Racine County's response is lukewarm

Cities can’t currently impose their own sales taxes. Evers’ proposal would allow certain cities — more than two dozen of them, including Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Appleton, Eau Claire, Oshkosh and Janesville — to have a half-percent sales tax for themselves.

However, for such a tax to be imposed, it would need to be approved by a local referendum of either the county’s or city’s voters, respectively. By doing that, Evers said, those who live in a given area would be able to decide if they want to impose it on themselves.

At the moment, all Racine County taxpayers pay the state’s 5% sales tax. Should the county impose a full 1 percent sales tax, then overall sales tax countywide would be 6%. If Racine residents were to also approve a half-percent sales tax, purchases in the city would have a total sales tax of 6.5%, thus pushing $100 purchases to $106.50 instead of $105.

Tax reliance