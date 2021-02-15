Evers wants to allow cities, counties to increase sales taxes; Racine County's response is lukewarm

Gov. Tony Evers wants to allow counties to be able to double their existing sales taxes — from half a percentage point to a full point — and allow the state’s largest municipalities, such as Racine, to impose an additional half-percent sales tax if local voters approve.
It’s something that could alleviate some of the budget constraints that have become tighter in recent years for Racine County’s 17 municipalities. A 1% sales tax in Racine County would equal about $185 per year more in spending for the average Racine County consumer, according to a city estimate from last year, since the county doesn’t presently have its own 0.5% sales tax.
Proposal
There is already a 5% state sales tax; counties are allowed to impose their own half-percent sales tax on top of that if the corresponding county board approves it. Racine County is one of four Wisconsin counties without such a tax. County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has long opposed the idea, although some municipal leaders support it so long as the revenues would be shared.
Cities can’t currently impose their own sales taxes. Evers’ proposal would allow certain cities — more than two dozen of them, including Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Appleton, Eau Claire, Oshkosh and Janesville — to have a half-percent sales tax for themselves.
However, for such a tax to be imposed, it would need to be approved by a local referendum of either the county’s or city’s voters, respectively. By doing that, Evers said, those who live in a given area would be able to decide if they want to impose it on themselves.
At the moment, all Racine County taxpayers pay the state’s 5% sales tax. Should the county impose a full 1 percent sales tax, then overall sales tax countywide would be 6%. If Racine residents were to also approve a half-percent sales tax, purchases in the city would have a total sales tax of 6.5%, thus pushing $100 purchases to $106.50 instead of $105.
Tax reliance
Governments in other states — particularly in the South, where sales taxes can comprise nearly 40% of total state and local tax collections — rely on sales taxes for revenue much more heavily than they do in Wisconsin, where sales taxes make up less than 20% of state and local revenues, according to an analysis from the D.C.-based Tax Foundation.
In times of subdued spending, as during the current COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on other revenue streams, such as property taxes, can be a benefit to local governments. But low sales taxes also limit avenues for revenue, something the budget-constrained City of Racine is continuously concerned with. A shared county sales tax could, if shared with county municipalities, also allow for other municipalities to afford more public goods.
“Personally, I am in favor of a county sales tax if shared with the local municipalities. So far, the Caledonia Board has not ‘signed on’ to the idea,” Tom Christensen, Village of Caledonia administrator, said in an email.
When the idea of Racine County instituting a 0.5% sales tax was floated last summer, it came from then-Racine City Administrator Jim Palenick, who has since left the job. He proposed it as a way for local municipalities to see year-over-year revenue increases thanks to inflation even if property tax revenues stagnate. Out of the gate, a half-percent sales tax in Racine County would generate a total of more than $18 million in tax revenue, Palenick estimated.
The City of Racine is an example of a municipality constrained by a Scott Walker-era state statute that prevents property taxes from being increased without new development within a municipality. Simply put: If you don’t build anything new, tax rates have to hold steady, with some exceptions.
While this keeps property taxes from quickly inflating, the city has had to make controversial, drastic and now legally contested decisions — such as sweeping changes to retirees’ health care benefits, approved narrowly in the fall of 2019 — to pass its yearly budgets since the city’s expenditures continue to rise without a corresponding increase in revenues.
Regarding the limits on taxation the state has placed on Wisconsin’s cities, towns and villages, Evers said in a statement “communities across Wisconsin have been under immense budgetary pressure, and they’ve been doing more with less for far too long.”
Responses split
The proposal announced Friday drew support from the Wisconsin Counties Association and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities — Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy is the second vice president of the latter group — which said allowing these small tax increases would lessen local reliance on property taxes.
“Wisconsin counties have very few options for funding local services,” said Wisconsin Counties Association leader Mark D. O’Connell. “This announcement has the potential to provide meaningful and long-term property tax relief to Wisconsinites.”
However, the idea divided the state’s business community. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s chamber of commerce, opposes the idea while Milwaukee economic development groups back it.
Evers said the state budget proposal will include the tax-increase option for local governments, which he said could generate additional money that could be put toward local roads, services, maintenance, public safety and public health.
More coming
In recent weeks, Evers has been revealing pieces of his upcoming budget proposal, highlighted by the legalization of marijuana and $500 income tax credits for caregivers.
The Democratic governor’s proposal is to be submitted Tuesday to the Republican-majority Legislature, which would have to approve of it before it could become law.
The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, both declined to comment.
It will be Evers’ second budget proposal since being elected in November 2018.
Last time, Evers was lambasted by Republicans for presenting a budget they called “a liberal wish list.” With divisive proposals such as the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes already announced by the governor, another partisan budget battle is likely in 2021.
