MADISON — Milwaukee PBS is planning to re-air Friday night's debate between gubernatorial candidates Tony Evers and Scott Walker three times this weekend.
See the debate reruns on Milwaukee PBS (Channel 10) at:
- 5 p.m. Saturday
- 10 p.m. Saturday
- 11 a.m. Sunday
The full debate has also been uploaded online by C-SPAN. You can watch it at cs.pn/2CuXmx6.
Technical difficulties cut the broadcast short on Friday, causing some viewers to miss out on a portion of the debate.
“On behalf of Milwaukee PBS, I want to extend our sincere apologies to Governor Scott Walker, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers and to Milwaukee PBS viewers," Milwaukee PBS General Manager Bohdan Zachary said in a statement. “The station is working to ensure that this error will not be repeated.”
The main topics of contention during the debate were in regards to differing views on health care, potholes, education funding and property taxes.
This was the first formal debate between Walker, a Republican, and Evers, a Democrat. It was hosted at the WMTV-TV studios in Madison.
A Marquette poll, conducted from Oct. 3-7, showed that Walker had a slim, 1-point lead over Evers.
Walker is sure riding Obama's coattails on preexisting conditions for healthcare. Very interesting the State Of Wisconsin has a lawsuit against the ACA. Wake up voters?
I guess the congressional 1st district debate last night does not rate as news to the non-liberal JT? Randy Bryce mopped the floor with the millionaire, lawyer who works to outsource jobs. We have enough millionaire lawyers in congress lining up to lick trumps boots. Let's send the first iron worker and veteran to Washington! Vote Bryce!!
