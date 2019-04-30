Evers visits Oak Creek to declare Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month

OAK CREEK — Standing in front of pictures of some of the six Sikhs killed in the Aug. 5, 2012, shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers delivered a proclamation designating April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month during a Tuesday morning visit to the temple.
Almost seven years after the tragedy here, Sikhs are working to enhance their national visibility as states across the country, including California, Delaware, New Jersey and Indiana have made similar dedications, with Wisconsin being the latest to join that group.
“I am honored to be here with you to present a proclamation that the State of Wisconsin is committed to better understand, recognize and appreciate the rich history and shared experiences of Sikh Americans,” Evers said.
The proclamation honors the estimated 500,000 American Sikhs and 30 million worldwide, the 130-year history of Sikhism in America and the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, Sikhism’s founder. Oak Creek’s temple, 7512 S. Howell Ave. (Highway 38), is one of two Sikh temples in the Milwaukee area; the other is in Brookfield.
“While our state and our country still have much left to do to create a culture of mutual understanding, the message has always been very clear: We are one,” Evers said. “The Oak Creek community is a great reminder of how we have the capacity to show up each day with love, courage, perseverance — even when that seems impossible.”
After speaking, Evers took his shoes off and donned a religious head cover. Temple leaders then led him around the building for a tour. He was shown the altar and boards chronicling Sikhs in American and worldwide society. He also sampled some food from the temple’s kitchen, which was serving up dishes including beans, rice and meat, as well as desserts.
Tragedy remains relevant today
For Jaspreet Kaleka of Greendale, whose father-in-law Satwant Singh Kaleka was killed in the 2012 attack, Evers’ visit and proclamation offered a chance to elevate conversations about targeted hate crimes, such as those that have rocked the nation in the months and years since the Oak Creek attack. Just this past Saturday, a gunman stormed a synagogue in Poway, Calif., killing one woman and wounding three.
The suspected shooter is a 19-year-old white supremacist.
“Every April now (after Evers’ proclamation), when the younger generations are going to school, I think at least there’s something to talk about with their friends because it’s still happening — even in middle and high schools,” Kaleka said. “People are being targeted, and that doesn’t seem OK, especially (because) we’re in 2020 almost. That’s crazy that we’re still dealing with things that should have ended hundreds of years ago.”
Sikhs have been targeted for decades, partly because of some Americans’ misperceptions about people wearing turbans, said Dr. Kulwant Dhaliwal, chairman of the temple’s Board of Trustees. During the 1970s and '80s, Americans saw foreign adversaries such as Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini and Al-Qaeda's Osama bin Laden “on the TV all the time” and associated turbans with terrorism, Dhaliwal, a retired allergist from Mount Pleasant, said.
“We realized that we have an identity problem, and we want to tell the American people who Sikhs really are — educate them about Sikhs and Sikhism,” he said. “This proclamation is really part of that.”
Jim Santelle was the U.S. attorney for Wisconsin’s Eastern District from 2010-15 and oversaw the FBI office investigating the Oak Creek temple shooting. He said outreach helps close the gap of ignorance.
“Even though the messages are out there about continuing to understand that everyone is a part of the community, we still have those people out there we need to reach,” Santelle said.
Further awareness
Looking to the future, Kaleka said she wants to see April become Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month nationwide, not just for the states that currently celebrate it.
But in southeastern Wisconsin, the Sikhs have found some of the visibility they seek nationwide. In Racine’s 2017 Fourth Fest parade, the Sikh temple had a float, led by Dhaliwal. Along the route, the Sikhs received thunderous cheers and standing ovations from the crowd.
On the fifth anniversary of the shooting, the temple hosted a weekend filled with events to remember the lives lost in the attack. Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said at the time that the city’s residents, despite the tragedy, had become closer and more diverse.
That understanding and support in Oak Creek had a ripple effect across the state, Dhaliwal said, but work must continue.
“It’s very difficult to change the minds of adults, so we are hoping that maybe at the school level — if the campaign starts at the school level when they are still open to opinions suggestions — in a generation it will be better,” he said. “But it’s an ongoing process, and we keep doing it wherever we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.