Evers to issue "Safer at Home" order, effective Tuesday
topical featured

FILE - In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he will be issuing a "Safer At Home" order, effective Tuesday.

In a series of tweets published at 9:34 a.m. Monday, the governor said that everyone should stay home as much as possible and that all "non-essential" businesses should close until further notice.

He said the decision was made after talking "with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin."

Last week, Evers said that he had hoped to avoid similar shelter-in-place orders issued in other states, including Illinois.

"You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health," Evers continued, "but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries or getting medication."

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who has been self-quarantining even before the state order, applauded Evers' decision.

Greta Neubauer, Assembly representative

Neubauer

In a statement, Neubauer said, "This is an important next step in keeping our community safe and healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic. These decisions are never easy, but if we all can limit our travel to only the most essential trips and limit our contact to our households, Wisconsin can flatten the curve. Together, we can keep our vulnerable neighbors and essential workers safer from COVID-19.

"In recent weeks, I have heard over and over from constituents in Racine that this is necessary to keep our community safe. Thank you, Governor Evers, for responding to their calls."

The governor added that, the more people interact with one another in close proximity, the more lives will be at stake.

A fourth fatality due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin was reported over the weekend.

As of Sunday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 381 cases of COVID-19 across 30 counties, with four cases reported in Racine County.

