Evers to issue "Safer at Home" order, effective Tuesday

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he will be issuing a "Safer At Home" order, effective Tuesday.
In a series of tweets published at 9:34 a.m. Monday, the governor said that everyone should stay home as much as possible and that all "non-essential" businesses should close until further notice.
He said the decision was made after talking "with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin."
Last week, Evers said that he had hoped to avoid similar shelter-in-place orders issued in other states, including Illinois.
"You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health," Evers continued, "but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries or getting medication."
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who has been self-quarantining even before the state order, applauded Evers' decision.
In a statement, Neubauer said, "This is an important next step in keeping our community safe and healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic. These decisions are never easy, but if we all can limit our travel to only the most essential trips and limit our contact to our households, Wisconsin can flatten the curve. Together, we can keep our vulnerable neighbors and essential workers safer from COVID-19.
"In recent weeks, I have heard over and over from constituents in Racine that this is necessary to keep our community safe. Thank you, Governor Evers, for responding to their calls."
The governor added that, the more people interact with one another in close proximity, the more lives will be at stake.
A fourth fatality due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin was reported over the weekend.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 381 cases of COVID-19 across 30 counties, with four cases reported in Racine County.
Chick-fil-A
Olympia Brown
Kewpee
Downtown Racine
Johnson Bank
Red Onion
Red Onion
Single diner
Empty schools
Educators Credit Union
Sign of the Times
Wash your hands
Empty parking lots
Eating out
Ascension
McDonalds
'Avoid people period'
Quick Trip
Pick 'N Save
Hair salon open
Belle City Veterinarian
kelly Services closed, open by appointment only
Grocery pickup
Subway
Racine County Circuit Court limits in-person access
RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court announced Thursday that they have limited in-person access at the Racine County Courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County buildings will remain open to provide certain essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services will be limited.
Court filing will continue to be processed in all cases by the Wisconsin Courts' eFiling System and by mail; however, the clerks' service counters will be closed.
Paper documents will not be accepted in person. Instead, visitors may file documents using the blue drop box located at the Clerk of Circuit Court's Office on the eighth floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., until further order of the court.
Payments will be processed using Wisconsin Courts' payment system at www.wicourts.gov. Payments by check or money order will be accepted by mail or in the Clerk's Office drop box. Cash payments will not be submitted during this period.
Other court changes
Earlier this week, the Racine County Circuit Court announced other changes made the court system during the coronavirus outbreak.
Changes include:
- No jury duty until April 12.
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise.
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled.
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone.
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12.
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled.
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings.
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge.
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in any time after April 13.
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.