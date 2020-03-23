Evers to issue "Safer at Home" order, effective Tuesday

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he will be issuing a "Safer At Home" order, effective Tuesday.

In a series of tweets published at 9:34 a.m. Monday, the governor said that everyone should stay home as much as possible and that all "non-essential" businesses should close until further notice.

He said the decision was made after talking "with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin."

Last week, Evers said that he had hoped to avoid similar shelter-in-place orders issued in other states, including Illinois.

"You can still get out and walk the dogs — it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health," Evers continued, "but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries or getting medication."

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who has been self-quarantining even before the state order, applauded Evers' decision.