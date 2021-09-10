Evers to fill vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Reilly

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he is seeking applicants for the Court of Appeals-District II, the district that includes Racine County.

The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Paul F. Reilly’s resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2022.

In addition to Racine County, District II consists of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago counties.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 24. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.