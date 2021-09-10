Evers to fill vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Reilly

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he is seeking applicants for the Court of Appeals-District II, the district that includes Racine County.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Paul F. Reilly’s resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2022.
In addition to Racine County, District II consists of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago counties.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 24. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at evers.wi.gov.
Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.
Recently, Reilly has presided over significant local cases related to the City of Racine's COVID rules. In July 2020, the Court of Appeals in a case presided by Reilly allowed the Safer Racine ordinance to remain in effect pending an appeal that had resulted from a lawsuit filed by a business owner; Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson had ruled Safer Racine should've been overturned, but it was allowed to stay in effect due to Reilly's court's ruling.
But then in July 2021, that same court ruled that the Safer Racine ordinance had been unconstitutional and shouldn't have been enforced.
In photos: Racine County opens up amid COVID-19 concerns in late May 2020
Uncle Harry's parking lot is busy
Crazy Train Saloon open for business
A haircut at last
Open again for business
Together again
Masks at Kewpee
Dirty pens, clean pens
Kewpee groups
Masks at Kewpee
Summer Davis at The Maple Table
Summer Davis at The Maple Table
Masks at Kewpee
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.