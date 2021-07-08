Evers signs Republican-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

All told, officials say the plan would save taxpayers $2.7 billion over the two-year period, including $2 billion of which would be direct tax cuts. Evers also vetoed changes to the state's income tax withholding tables, so taxpayers would see the remaining $700 million in savings through refunds when they file their taxes.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported last month that just shy of 74% of the income tax cut would go toward individuals with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. The fiscal bureau also reported an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.

The budget also comes with about $650 million in property tax cuts, which would save the owner of a median-valued home about $100 in December, according to fiscal bureau estimates. In the next year, the tax bill on the same home would increase $32 from the previous year.

The budget still sets aside about $202 million in state funds to cover the cost of eliminating the state's more than 170-year-old personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. However, Evers said on Thursday he will veto separate bipartisan legislation sent to his desk that would officially eliminate the tax.