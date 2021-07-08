Evers signs Republican-authored state budget with billions in income tax cuts

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed the Republican-authored state budget, heralding the more than $2 billion in income tax cuts that it provides and vowing to provide an additional $100 million in federal money for the state's schools on top of what the GOP provided.
Talking to reporters at Cumberland Elementary in Whitefish Bay, Evers said the GOP budget didn't go far enough in spending on schools, but vetoing the budget in full was not an option as doing so would put in jeopardy about $2.3 billion in federal education funds through COVID-19 stimulus packages.
Evers, who is running for reelection next year, described the budget as a bipartisan effort. All told, seven Democratic lawmakers — four in the Assembly and three in the Senate — joined Republicans in support of the budget last week. The last time a state budget received bipartisan support was in 2007.
"I signed the budget, simple as that. I could have vetoed that," Evers said Thursday. "I made a promise to the taxpayers of the state that we would reduce middle class taxes by 10% and we did 15% so it was a bipartisan effort."
While Evers was able to use his partial veto power to boost education spending in the last budget, the governor said a 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision limiting his ability to use partial vetoes made it more difficult to do the same this time. Republicans also made efforts to limit language in the budget to prevent partial vetoes.
"This budget isn't good enough for our kids and Republicans could and should have done more," Evers said. "While they might be fine forcing Wisconsinites across the state to go to referenda just to support their public schools, I am not."
In addition to the budget's $128 million increase in education spending, which is less than one-tenth Evers’ proposal for $1.6 billion, the governor announced Thursday plans to put another $100 million in federal stimulus funds toward schools for staffing, education or mental health supports, supplies or any other needs.
In all, Evers kept the most significant aspects of the GOP budget intact, using his veto power 50 times compared to the 78 uses of it he made in signing the state budget two years ago.
Among the changes Evers made to the budget were axing a $550 million transfer to the state's rainy day fund, which Evers wants Republicans to direct toward immediate spending priorities.
The governor also vetoed a GOP proposal to permanently double the the amount of funds the state transfers from general tax collections into the transportation fund, which largely covers road and infrastructure projects. The increase from 0.25% to 0.5% will be temporary, rather than permanent, under the governor's veto.
The budget will bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for individuals making between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers.
All told, officials say the plan would save taxpayers $2.7 billion over the two-year period, including $2 billion of which would be direct tax cuts. Evers also vetoed changes to the state's income tax withholding tables, so taxpayers would see the remaining $700 million in savings through refunds when they file their taxes.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported last month that just shy of 74% of the income tax cut would go toward individuals with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. The fiscal bureau also reported an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.
The budget also comes with about $650 million in property tax cuts, which would save the owner of a median-valued home about $100 in December, according to fiscal bureau estimates. In the next year, the tax bill on the same home would increase $32 from the previous year.
The budget still sets aside about $202 million in state funds to cover the cost of eliminating the state's more than 170-year-old personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. However, Evers said on Thursday he will veto separate bipartisan legislation sent to his desk that would officially eliminate the tax.
Evers said he planned to veto the legislation over concerns that it might provide tax cuts to manufacturers located outside the state who have warehouses in Wisconsin. Republicans said last month they addressed those concerns before the bill passed the Legislature.
Evers said the legislation was "a bad bill" and he hopes the Legislature can reconvene to take up the matter again.
Overall, Evers’ original $91.2 billion budget proposal, which was crafted before state officials were informed that Wisconsin was facing a $4.4 billion surplus, would have increased net taxes by $501.8 million in the first year, and $506.9 million in the second. The governor's original budget proposal would have primarily impacted large manufacturers, providing $487 million more in revenue over two years. Evers also had proposed a significant amount in tax breaks — $590 million over the two-year budget cycle.
On the first day of budget deliberations, Republicans eliminated hundreds of items from the Democratic governor's budget, including marijuana legalization, Medicaid expansion and the restoration of collective bargaining rights for public employees.
Other changes made to the budget include ending the University of Wisconsin System’s 8-year-old tuition freeze, an increase to school spending that’s less than 10% of what Evers requested and a reduction in borrowing for road and infrastructure projects.
One of the most high-profile additions to the budget by Republicans came in the final day of committee deliberations — more than $3 billion in income and property tax cuts, which was fueled by the unprecedented surplus.