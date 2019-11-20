Evers signs bill closing roof on Miller Park sales tax, Wanggaard says 'even Cubs fans' will be happy

‘Even Cubs fans’

The bill was authored by two Republicans representing Racine County: Wittke and Sen. Van Wanggaard.

“Hallelujah! The tax is dead!” Wanggaard wrote in a statement. “This is a great day for taxpayers in southeastern Wisconsin and especially Racine County ... I am hopeful that with this chapter behind us everyone, including those that vehemently opposed the tax and even Cubs fans, can enjoy the Brewers product on the field, rather than focusing on who is paying for the field.”

“Today we closed the roof on the Miller Park Stadium tax,” Wittke said in a statement.

That product the Brewers have produced on the field has held steady since Miller Park (soon to be renamed by American Family Insurance) opened in 2001, although the team has found more playoff success.

In the last 19 years at County Stadium, the Brewers’ winning percentage was .488. Since Miller Park was built, their winning percentage has been .484.