Evers sends National Guard to Wauwatosa in case of possible unrest

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement authorities in Wauwatosa after officials there requested the Guard’s assistance to help ensure public safety, according to a press release from the Wisconsin National Guard.

Local authorities requested Wisconsin National Guard assistance and troops mobilized this week to state active duty in advance of an anticipated charging decision in the case of Alvin Cole, who was shot and killed by officers in Wauwatosa on Feb. 2.

A charging decision from the district attorney is expected around 3 p.m., according to Milwaukee media reports.

“One of our core missions in the Wisconsin National Guard is to serve our fellow citizens and preserve public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin, and we’re well-trained and prepared to assist our neighbors in any way we can."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}