Evers says, if election is delayed, local officials will stay in office after end of their term
MADISON — If Wisconsin's spring election is delayed until June, which Gov. Tony Evers has ordered and Republican leaders are fighting in the courts, local elected officials will remain in office for a couple months after their terms were supposed to expire.

All 21 members of the Racine County Board and seven aldermen on Racine's City Council are supposed to see their terms end sometime in the next month, although only six county supervisors and four city aldermen are facing challenges.

It's a similar situation in the rest of the county, with one Mount Pleasant trustee, one Union Grove trustee, two Caledonia trustees and multiple school board members throughout the county facing challenges.

Regarding the unilateral extension of hundreds of elected officials terms throughout the state, Evers said Monday, "There is no shame in changing course to keep people safe ... This is an unprecedented moment in time."

The governor added: “This was not an easy decision that I made lightly. Frankly, there is no good answer to this problem.”

