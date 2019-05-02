Evers says he'll 'fight like hell' on Medicaid expansion

KENOSHA — After the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee scrapped Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to expand Medicaid, the governor went on the offensive to fight for a provision that he considers a “make or break issue.”
“At the end of the day we’re not backing down on this issue; we think it is exceedingly important to the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “Our state left over a billion dollars on the table over the last eight years by not taking that. It's money that our taxpayers paid in and also basically now it’s going to other states.”
Evers made those comments on Thursday to a joint session of the editorial boards of The Journal Times and the Kenosha News.
“By taking the Medicaid expansion money, we will be able to invest $1.6 billion in our state's health care structure,” Evers said. “That will immediately allow 82,000 people to have access to care that they don’t have presently.”
Evers pointed to the Marquette Law School poll, which showed that 70% of respondents favor taking federal funds to expand Medicaid, while 23% oppose the extension.
“One of the reasons why I’m sitting here as governor is because of this issue; clearly health care was on the agenda last November,” Evers said. “We feel an obligation not to just roll over and play dead because Republican leadership has decided to ignore at least 70% of the people in the state.”
Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, also spoke alongside the governor at the editorial board meeting.
Palm said the state currently covers about 150,000 people on Medicaid at 100% of the federal poverty level and 59% of that funding is matched by the federal government. However if the state were to expand the program up to 138% of the federal poverty level, that would add an additional 82,000 people to the program with a 90% match from the federal government.
“It is how we save the State of Wisconsin $325 million over the biennium,” Palm said.
Palm said those savings will be reinvested in the health care system and the state could potentially pull in an additional $573 million in federal funds for a variety of federal matching rates.
“So grand total, $1.6 billion in new federal money by expanding coverage to 82,000 people,” Palm said.
Potential Racine impact
In Racine County, according to DHS, if the state were to expand Medicaid it could mean $100 million of new investments in the county and it would use $29.8 million to add nearly 3,300 people to program. It would also use $31.4 million to continue to provide coverage to current Medicaid, BadgerCare Plus, SeniorCare and FoodShare Employment and Training program members.
Some of the funds would also go to increasing funding for hospitals, physicians, improving access to behavioral health and dental services.
“When folks can see in black and white the benefits to the state … it really does make concrete what has previously been a philosophical discussion,” Palm said.
When asked if funding would decrease over time, Evers said “The only way that it would get cut off is if the federal government stopped funding it.”
However, if Medicaid is not expanded, both Evers and Palm said the new investments would not happen.
Palm added that her department would need about an additional $400 million in general purpose revenue to keep the current system going.
Evers said the administration is “not going to negotiate against ourselves” and believes they are on the right side of the argument.
“We’re going to continue to fight for it,” Evers said. “We think at the end of the day we’re going to be victorious and we’re encouraging people to connect with their legislators and be active in this fight for good health care in the state.”
Vos responds
But GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wasn't budging Thursday, calling the plan a "massive welfare expansion" that Republicans cannot back.
Of the approximately 82,000 Wisconsinites who would be newly eligible for the federal-state health coverage program, Vos said about half already have coverage through the exchanges created by former President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.
The other half are not covered but are eligible for low-cost coverage through the exchanges, said Vos, R-Rochester.
"None of us ran on an expansion of welfare," Vos said at a press conference at General Mitchell Airport.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Mark Sommerhauser contributed to this report.
