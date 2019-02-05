MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says he is directing the state Department of Natural Resources to review air permits granted for the Foxconn Technology Group project in Mount Pleasant.
Evers told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t think that review has begun. Evers campaigned on the promise of reviewing air permits given to the Taiwanese company for its project that includes a liquid-crystal-display screen manufacturing operation.
Evers says he discussed the review with Foxconn officials and they were not concerned.
“Foxconn believes that they’ve done what was asked of them,” he said.
Last April, when the DNR issued Foxconn’s air permits, Foxconn said in a written statement that it is “fully committed to complying with all relevant federal, state, and local rules and regulations that apply to our operations and to being a responsible corporate citizen.”
In line with that commitment, Foxconn said it will use the best-available control technology to limit air emissions from the plant and to “minimize any potential negative impacts of our facilities on air quality.”
Kristin Hart, DNR permit section chief for the air program, said then that the largest pollutant to be emitted at Foxconn manufacturing campus will be volatile organic compounds, which can contribute to the formation of ground ozone.
The second-largest pollutant category will be nitrous oxides, which can also form ozone and acid rain and are not healthy to breathe, Hart said. Some fluorides, which are greenhouse gases, will also be emitted.
However, Hart also said many companies emit only a fraction of their allowable pollution limits. Also, the DNR is requiring Foxconn to employ the best available pollution-control technology.
Foxconn last week reaffirmed its plans to build a $10 billion advanced manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, to be called Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, and employ up to 13,000 people.
Most of those jobs will be in research and development — not blue-collar manufacturing jobs.
After eight years of Walker and republicans ravaging the environment it's not unreasonable to investigate.
Still sad and angry
Stay in your bunker Phony tony!!
Oh boy, not hard to see how miscommunication happens under Capitol Clown Evers-------- "Gov. Tony Evers says he is directing the state Department of Natural Resources to review air permits"......"Evers told reporters Tuesday he doesn't think that review has begun.".......LMAO So if you just now directing as study to be done....it's most probably it has not been done. Tony Evers PHD
Certainly anyone, would believe Fox Coonn, way,way way, before Walker or the Orange Carcass. Doing their gigs in the middle of the night and not telling what"s in it ....has consequences. They need to print the whole contract for Wisc. folks to see, including
the huge commision and "under the table" "petty cash" Walker and Trump, no doubt received. Consensus ? Even 8th wonders of the world" have consequences.
haw Gee.
This goof is unbelievable. Are you trying to kill union construction jobs? . Again, if you are a union worker, why do you vote Dim, or support people that vote Dim. Trump won't bail you out again Evers.
Tony, keep your nose out of Foxconn.
