Evers recall campaign at 275,000 signatures and growing

“Petition signers cite many reasons for wanting to put their names down, but the overwhelming majority give two reasons – the unconstitutional mask mandate and the total disregard by these leaders for the safety of our citizens during the horrific anarchy and destruction in Kenosha,” she noted. “Afterward, the governor offered a $20,000 low interest loan to the business owners who lost their livelihoods, considered by many to be a slap in the face. Another reason is the governor’s mishandling of unemployment checks still owed to over 600,000 citizens, and his support of forced vaccinations.”

Accountability said to be key issue

Polewczysnski said the recall petitions have no political agenda, but rather are based in an overarching desire to hold all elected officials accountable to the citizens they represent.

“We have issued this recall as a group of people, without political agendas, for the sake of all Wisconsinites,” she said. “We all, each and everyone one of us, deserve leaders who will work together to restore our communities and faith in each other.”

Party reaction

The Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt regarding the efforts to recall Evers: