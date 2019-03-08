SOMERS — Gov. Tony Evers is proposing spending spending more than $1 billion of his $2.5 billion proposed capital budget on upgrades for different schools within the UW-System.
For the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Evers is proposing spending $6.7 million for a campuswide upgrade of the fire alarm system.
According to the project description, the funds would be used to replace and augment "the campuswide fire alarm and smoke detection system across 21 facilities to meet current life safety code and accessibility standards, improve reliability and features, and reduce operational maintenance costs."
"The new control panels will be sized to accommodate all current and anticipated future devices," according to the proposal. "All elevator controls will be connected and interfaced with the new control panels for the elevator recall function. Telecommunication risers will be replaced or installed as required to accommodate the required system capacity."
The proposal justifies the request by stating over the years the fire alarms have been updated as new buildings were constructed and then were universally updated in 2000.
"The fire alarm and smoke detection system devices are more than 15 years old and have exceeded their recommended cyclic life," the proposal states. "Multiple communication issues are experienced on a weekly basis, typically lasting one to three minutes. The unreliability of this system has required significant and increasing amounts of time from the campus electrician to troubleshoot and diagnose the faults, as well as billable service calls to the manufacturer."
The proposal goes on to say renovating the fire alarms building by building is ineffective and disruptive, however "Implementing a single, campuswide project assures hardware compatibility among all facilities, reduces the amount of spare parts and system configurations to maintain, reduces the customization required to maintain central reporting, and greatly simplifies the service contracts required to maintain the system implemented."
If approved, construction would be scheduled to begin in Sept. 2021 and the final completion date would happen around Dec. 2023.
Ellsworth improvements not budgeted
In addition to the upgrades at Parkside, the proposed state capital budget includes proposals for safety upgrades at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and urn space at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
There had been a proposal to spend $39 million for a new 800-bed housing unit at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center. But the governor has not recommended including any funds in the budget for that project at this time.
In the Friday paper, The Journal Times incorrectly stated that Evers had recommended the project for approval, when in fact, the budget states $0 were recommended.
The project however, could be included in the next biennial budget.
