Evers promises to veto any legislation that makes it harder to vote during Racine visit

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers sent a message on Tuesday to Republicans looking to pass legislation that would create hurdles to voting.

“I will veto any bill that makes it more difficult for eligible people to vote,” Evers said.

The comment came during a Q&A with the press at the Julian Thomas Elementary School Health Clinic, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the governor announced two new programs for addressing disparities in health care and communities.

“I never, ever in my wildest dreams when I decided to run for this office thought that we would be spending all this time protecting democracy,” he said. “We should be looking for ways to make it easier for people to vote.”

The comments were not part of the governor’s prepared remarks. Instead, they followed a question asking about Evers’ reactions to the news that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Racine County Republican, met with former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Vos is leading the Republican effort to investigate the 2020 election regarding irregularities and/or misconduct.