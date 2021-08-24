Evers promises to veto any legislation that makes it harder to vote during Racine visit

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers sent a message on Tuesday to Republicans looking to pass legislation that would create hurdles to voting.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
“I will veto any bill that makes it more difficult for eligible people to vote,” Evers said.
The comment came during a Q&A with the press at the Julian Thomas Elementary School Health Clinic, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the governor announced two new programs for addressing disparities in health care and communities.
“I never, ever in my wildest dreams when I decided to run for this office thought that we would be spending all this time protecting democracy,” he said. “We should be looking for ways to make it easier for people to vote.”
The comments were not part of the governor’s prepared remarks. Instead, they followed a question asking about Evers’ reactions to the news that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Racine County Republican, met with former President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Vos is leading the Republican effort to investigate the 2020 election regarding irregularities and/or misconduct.
Trump criticized Vos by name in June for failing to investigate with more fervor, but the two appear to have patched things up. They smiled for a photo together Saturday on Trump’s private plane.
In a prepared statement, Vos said: “It was an honor to be invited to travel by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama ... I provided him (Trump) with details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections.”
Trump has not stopped repeating baseless claims that he actually won the 2020 election and that Joe Biden is only in the White House due to supposed “fraud.”
Vos’ comments noted that Evers vetoed the last effort by Republicans to pass legislation related to voting, which he referred to as “common sense election reforms to close loopholes and standardize procedures.”
The bills Evers vetoed earlier this month would have imposed restrictions on absentee ballots, a move ridiculed by groups that advocate for the elderly and those with disabilities, and another bill that would have outright blocked the longstanding practice of allowing local election officials to fill in missing information on the envelopes that voters use to return absentee ballots.
Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, where Trump had alleged illegal voting occurred en masse, found no such evidence of ballot stuffing or illegal voting.
‘Good friends’
Evers said he was not surprised that Trump and Vos would meet and travel together.
“I think they’re good friends,” he said adding it was not all that unusual “for friends to hang out together.”
Evers speculated that Trump probably “doubled down with Robin Vos,” telling him to “get that done here in Wisconsin” — in reference to legislation that makes it more difficult for people to vote.
The governor added it appeared Republicans were “trying everything they (could) to discredit the last election — with no proof.”
What they’re really interested in, he argued, was finding more ways to make it difficult for people to vote.
Make or break: What to watch as the Brewers try to build on their NL Central lead
THINNED BULLPEN
Prior to Saturday, when Avisail Garcia misplayed a fly ball that would have been the final out of the game, the Brewers were 52-0 when taking a lead into the ninth inning. Josh Hader (above) has been a big reason for that success, converting all but one of his 23 save opportunities while holding opposing batters to a paltry .135 batting average.
Hader, though, remains unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on Milwaukee's bullpen over the last two weeks. Along with Hader, right-handers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland have all been sidelined after testing positive for the virus, leaving manager Craig Counsell with limited late-inning options.
Their absences were especially noticeable over the weekend, when the Brewers blew late leads in each of their three games against the Giants.
Brent Suter, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger have been reliable all season and will handle the bulk of the workload until the rest return but newcomers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, acquired at the trade deadline, haven't had much success so far. Milwaukee brought back former fan favorite John Axford to fill in but the right-hander injured his elbow; then the Brewers claimed twice-released Sal Romano off waivers hoping to provide some much-needed depth.
ROTATION SHAKEUP
The virus' spread hasn't been limited to the relief corps. Two starters, left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Adrian Houser, were added to the IL over the last week leaving two big holes in a starting rotation that has been the backbone of Milwaukee's success this season.
Because of that, right-hander Freddy Peralta (above) will start the series opener in Chicago Monday — his first outing of the season coming on the traditional five days' rest — but starters for the rest of the series have yet to be announced.
Milwaukee will likely have to look to the minor leagues for at least one of the games against the Cubs. Left-hander Aaron Ashby is the most likely candidate, despite a nightmarish big-league debut earlier this year when he allowed seven first-inning runs.
Considering the issues facing the bullpen, the last thing the Brewers need right now are short, ineffective starts.
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Milwaukee's closest challenger in the NL Central, Cincinnati, has been playing very good baseball since the All-Star break but hadn't been able to gain any ground on Milwaukee until this weekend.
While the Brewers dropped two of three to the Giants, the Reds swept Pittsburgh to trim Milwaukee's lead to five games in the division and move 2 1/2 games back of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.
After facing Cleveland in a make-up game Monday, the Reds travel to Atlanta for three games against a Braves team trying to play its way back into the playoff picture, followed by three games in Philadelphia, where they'll face the NL East-leading Phillies before returning home for three against the Cubs.
It's worth noting, too, that the Reds are in a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off. They won't get a break until Aug. 23, the day before opening a three-game series in Milwaukee.
Unlike the Reds, the Brewers' schedule features teams who are, for the most part, out of the postseason hunt.
The Cubs moved into rebuilding mode with a flurry of deadline deals that sent their most recognizable talents to contenders and are setting their sights on the future, while the Pirates have been mired in the NL Central cellar since the start of the season and the Cardinals have essentially been in limbo for weeks, flirting with the .500 mark.
That doesn't mean things will be easy for the Brewers, who know firsthand just how dangerous a young team with no expectations can be for teams seemingly destined for the postseason.
Add the familiarity of divisional rivalries into the mix and this trip has the makings of a make-or-break stretch for Milwaukee.