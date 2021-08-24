 Skip to main content
Evers promises to veto any legislation that makes it harder to vote during Racine visit
A STOP IN RACINE

Governor Tony Evers

Gov. Tony Evers, flanked by members of the Racine Community Health Board and the City Council, promised Tuesday to veto any legislation that created barriers to voting. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers sent a message on Tuesday to Republicans looking to pass legislation that would create hurdles to voting.

“I will veto any bill that makes it more difficult for eligible people to vote,” Evers said.

The comment came during a Q&A with the press at the Julian Thomas Elementary School Health Clinic, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the governor announced two new programs for addressing disparities in health care and communities.

“I never, ever in my wildest dreams when I decided to run for this office thought that we would be spending all this time protecting democracy,” he said. “We should be looking for ways to make it easier for people to vote.”

The comments were not part of the governor’s prepared remarks. Instead, they followed a question asking about Evers’ reactions to the news that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Racine County Republican, met with former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Vos is leading the Republican effort to investigate the 2020 election regarding irregularities and/or misconduct.

Trump criticized Vos by name in June for failing to investigate with more fervor, but the two appear to have patched things up. They smiled for a photo together Saturday on Trump’s private plane.

In a prepared statement, Vos said: “It was an honor to be invited to travel by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama ... I provided him (Trump) with details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections.”

Trump has not stopped repeating baseless claims that he actually won the 2020 election and that Joe Biden is only in the White House due to supposed “fraud.”

Vos’ comments noted that Evers vetoed the last effort by Republicans to pass legislation related to voting, which he referred to as “common sense election reforms to close loopholes and standardize procedures.”

The bills Evers vetoed earlier this month would have imposed restrictions on absentee ballots, a move ridiculed by groups that advocate for the elderly and those with disabilities, and another bill that would have outright blocked the longstanding practice of allowing local election officials to fill in missing information on the envelopes that voters use to return absentee ballots.

Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, where Trump had alleged illegal voting occurred en masse, found no such evidence of ballot stuffing or illegal voting.

‘Good friends’

Trump and Vos on plane

This photo of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, left, and former President Donald Trump was shared on social media by Vos and others after Vos' meeting with Trump on Saturday.

Evers said he was not surprised that Trump and Vos would meet and travel together.

“I think they’re good friends,” he said adding it was not all that unusual “for friends to hang out together.”

Evers speculated that Trump probably “doubled down with Robin Vos,” telling him to “get that done here in Wisconsin” — in reference to legislation that makes it more difficult for people to vote.

The governor added it appeared Republicans were “trying everything they (could) to discredit the last election — with no proof.”

What they’re really interested in, he argued, was finding more ways to make it difficult for people to vote.

