Brian Serdynski, 38, center, died Saturday. He was a veteran member of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department who suffered a heart attack while responding to an Oct. 19 emergency call. He was cleared to return to work but was discovered without a pulse early Saturday morning.
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter Brian Serdynski.
Serdynski died on Saturday as the result of a heart attack he had suffered a few weeks earlier while on an emergency call.
“Brian was a loving father, loyal friend, and a pillar of his community, and put his life on the line to protect and serve others,” Evers said. “I join Wisconsinites in mourning his death and remembering his legacy of selfless service. My deepest condolences are with Brian's family, including his wife Rachael and three kids, and his Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department family.”
The order is effective immediately from Monday until sunset on Sunday.
