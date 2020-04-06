Evers orders election postponed to June 9, GOP challenges order

Conley did extend the deadline for absentee ballots to be submitted to April 13, a decision Republicans have challenged in the Supreme Court.

Evers responded to Vos' and Fitzgerald's criticisms during a virtual press conference Monday, saying “We expect more cases. We expect more deaths. We expect more tragedies. With that in mind, I can’t in good conscience allow any gathering that would further the spread of this disease and to put more lives at risk ...

“Despite the heroic efforts and good work of our local election officials, poll workers and National Guard troops," the governor continued, "there is not a safe way to safely administer in-person voting tomorrow."

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm added: “In-person voting, by definition, inhibits our ability to physically distance. And the recent consolidation of polling locations in many parts of Wisconsin would result in mass gatherings. In person voting would, without question, accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases. And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”

Is it a 'flip-flop'?

Over the past month, the governor has repeatedly said he was not able to do this unilaterally.