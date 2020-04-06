You are the owner of this article.
Evers orders election postponed to June 9, GOP challenges order
MADISON — Minutes after Gov. Tony Evers ordered for in-person voting for the April 7 election to be moved to June 9, Wisconsin GOP leaders said they are "immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court," in a statement Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have repeatedly said they trust Wisconsin's clerks to do enough to protect poll workers and voters on Election Day. They doubled down on that statement in their co-published statement Monday.

“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach," Vos and Fitzgerald said. “This is another last minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7 election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”

That federal judge, U.S. District Judge William Conley, still noted in his decision that it may be “ill-advised” for the election to go forward as planned amid the epidemic, while also noting that it appeared unlawful for he or the governor to order the election changed.

Conley did extend the deadline for absentee ballots to be submitted to April 13, a decision Republicans have challenged in the Supreme Court.

Evers responded to Vos' and Fitzgerald's criticisms during a virtual press conference Monday, saying “We expect more cases. We expect more deaths. We expect more tragedies. With that in mind, I can’t in good conscience allow any gathering that would further the spread of this disease and to put more lives at risk ...

“Despite the heroic efforts and good work of our local election officials, poll workers and National Guard troops," the governor continued, "there is not a safe way to safely administer in-person voting tomorrow."

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm added: “In-person voting, by definition, inhibits our ability to physically distance. And the recent consolidation of polling locations in many parts of Wisconsin would result in mass gatherings. In person voting would, without question, accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases. And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”

Is it a 'flip-flop'?

Over the past month, the governor has repeatedly said he was not able to do this unilaterally.

On April 1, Evers tweeted: "We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role. If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can't without violating state law."

Now he may be trying to do just that, although he has the support of at least 26 state health officials and 10 Wisconsin mayors — including Racine’s Mayor Cory Mason and  the city's Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox — who published a letter Sunday begging for the election to be delayed because of COVID-19.

Evers said he was forced to make the order after "the situation in Wisconsin and in our nation has gotten worse" and the Legislature did not act.

“I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing," Evers said Monday during a virtual press conference. “We’ve seen a number of other states … make changes to their elections in order to preserve public safety as we fight this disease.”

Evers' Executive Order No. 74 directed the Legislature to meet in special session on on Tuesday to address the election date and solidify election plans, a follow-up on the special session Evers ordered that occurred on Saturday, April 4, with no action taken.

All ballots already cast in the 2020 Spring election will remain valid and will be tallied in conjunction with the new in-person voting date, under Evers' order.

Ohio and Michigan analogs

During Monday's press conference, Evers governor pointed to the example in Ohio, where Ohio's governor suspended the election on March 16 one day before in-person voting was supposed to happen on March 17.

Some believe that by Ohio calling off its election while its neighboring Michigan was slower to place restrictions and still held its election on March 3, led to Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak being far more severe than Ohio's.

The Bridge, a Michigan-based nonprofit news source, reported on March 31: “The virus came to the Great Lakes states around the same time, with Michigan confirming its first two cases on March 10, when Illinois had 19 cases and Ohio had three. Now, the numbers are vastly different: As of Tuesday, Michigan had 7,615 cases, Illinois had just under 6,000, and Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin all have less than 2,200.”

Executive Order No. 74 is available here. Additionally, Gov. Evers called for the Legislature to act on this issue in a video, available here.

Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more

