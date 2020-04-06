Evers orders election postponed to June 9, GOP challenges order

MADISON — Minutes after Gov. Tony Evers ordered for in-person voting for the April 7 election to be moved to June 9, Wisconsin GOP leaders said they are "immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court," in a statement Monday afternoon.
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have repeatedly said they trust Wisconsin's clerks to do enough to protect poll workers and voters on Election Day. They doubled down on that statement in their co-published statement Monday.
“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach," Vos and Fitzgerald said. “This is another last minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7 election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”
That federal judge, U.S. District Judge William Conley, still noted in his decision that it may be “ill-advised” for the election to go forward as planned amid the epidemic, while also noting that it appeared unlawful for he or the governor to order the election changed.
Conley did extend the deadline for absentee ballots to be submitted to April 13, a decision Republicans have challenged in the Supreme Court.
Evers responded to Vos' and Fitzgerald's criticisms during a virtual press conference Monday, saying “We expect more cases. We expect more deaths. We expect more tragedies. With that in mind, I can’t in good conscience allow any gathering that would further the spread of this disease and to put more lives at risk ...
“Despite the heroic efforts and good work of our local election officials, poll workers and National Guard troops," the governor continued, "there is not a safe way to safely administer in-person voting tomorrow."
Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm added: “In-person voting, by definition, inhibits our ability to physically distance. And the recent consolidation of polling locations in many parts of Wisconsin would result in mass gatherings. In person voting would, without question, accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases. And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”
Is it a 'flip-flop'?
Over the past month, the governor has repeatedly said he was not able to do this unilaterally.
On April 1, Evers tweeted: "We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role. If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can't without violating state law."
Now he may be trying to do just that, although he has the support of at least 26 state health officials and 10 Wisconsin mayors — including Racine’s Mayor Cory Mason and the city's Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox — who published a letter Sunday begging for the election to be delayed because of COVID-19.
Evers said he was forced to make the order after "the situation in Wisconsin and in our nation has gotten worse" and the Legislature did not act.
“I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing," Evers said Monday during a virtual press conference. “We’ve seen a number of other states … make changes to their elections in order to preserve public safety as we fight this disease.”
Evers' Executive Order No. 74 directed the Legislature to meet in special session on on Tuesday to address the election date and solidify election plans, a follow-up on the special session Evers ordered that occurred on Saturday, April 4, with no action taken.
All ballots already cast in the 2020 Spring election will remain valid and will be tallied in conjunction with the new in-person voting date, under Evers' order.
Ohio and Michigan analogs
During Monday's press conference, Evers governor pointed to the example in Ohio, where Ohio's governor suspended the election on March 16 one day before in-person voting was supposed to happen on March 17.
Some believe that by Ohio calling off its election while its neighboring Michigan was slower to place restrictions and still held its election on March 3, led to Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak being far more severe than Ohio's.
The Bridge, a Michigan-based nonprofit news source, reported on March 31: “The virus came to the Great Lakes states around the same time, with Michigan confirming its first two cases on March 10, when Illinois had 19 cases and Ohio had three. Now, the numbers are vastly different: As of Tuesday, Michigan had 7,615 cases, Illinois had just under 6,000, and Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin all have less than 2,200.”
Executive Order No. 74 is available here. Additionally, Gov. Evers called for the Legislature to act on this issue in a video, available here.
Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more
It's part of a national campaign called Marsy's Law that has been challenged by defenders of the accused.
Voters in wards 16, 18 and 19, who normally would cast their ballot at Prince of Peace Church will instead be voting at Village Hall. Mount Pleasant may change some of its polling locations in the future.
Voters who normally cast their ballots and Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will instead need to go to the Village DPW building. All other Mount Pleasant voters will need to go to Village Hall.
BURLINGTON — Out of concern for voters and poll workers, the City of Burlington announced on Wednesday that all city voters will need to go to…
WIND POINT — While some Wind Point residents have been inspired to run for trustee positions as write-in candidates for the April 7 election, …
RACINE COUNTY — Racine resident and incumbent Judge Lisa Neubauer is facing a challenge in the April 7 election for District II of the Wiscons…
WIND POINT — Some Wind Point residents are so upset by the Village Board’s decisions on the potential development of 4403 Main St. that they h…
Conservative Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky are vying for a full 10-year term on the state's high court.
Jody Spencer received more than double the amount of votes of the incumbent, David Cooke, in the primary election. Who will win the final election?
Yorkville and Union Grove will be offering curbside absentee voting and voter registration, the villages have announced.
BURLINGTON — The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an Englis…
TOWN OF NORWAY — Longtime Town Supervisor Ralph Schopp faces an “in-house” challenge in the April 7 election for Town Board — one coming from …
YORKVILLE — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board in the April 7 election.
UNION GROVE — Three village trustee positions on the Union Grove Village Board are up for election this year. But only one of those, for seat …
BURLINGTON — The two candidates remaining in the race for Racine County Board District 20 supervisor are both leaning on their past experience…
CALEDONIA — Longtime Caledonia board member Ron Coutts is looking to return to the Village Board, after being voted out while serving as villa…
RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both hav…
RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District is being challenged by Stacy Sheppard.
CALEDONIA — A political outsider is taking on a first-term incumbent in the race for trustee No. 2 on the Caledonia Village Board in the April…
RACINE — A current Racine County Board supervisor will defend his position against a former City of Racine alderman in the upcoming April 7 election.
RACINE — With longtime incumbent 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II bowing out this spring, his seat is up for grabs.
ROCHESTER — Four candidates are running for three open seats in the April 7 election for the Rochester Village Board. The term of office for e…
RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District is running for a second term in the face of a challenge from Sam Peete, who sits on the De…
RACINE — The contest for Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District has gone from five candidates down to two — retired electrician and contractor Denni…
UNION GROVE — Two experienced School Board members and one newcomer are vying for two spots on the Union Grove High School Board in the April …
RACINE — In the Racine Unified School Board District 2 election on April 7, longtime board member and former teacher Dennis Wiser is up agains…
“Every student. Every school. Flat tax rate.” While the slogan is catchy, it’s not accurate.
RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason is “wholeheartedly endorsing” the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, that goes to votes …
TOWN OF WATERFORD — Contention on the west end of Racine County due to the possible incorporation of the Town of Waterford to become the Villa…
RACINE — While information regarding the April 7 referendum distributed by the Racine Unified School District promises a flat tax rate, that’s…
RACINE COUNTY — A longtime incumbent faces a first-time challenger in the race for the Racine County Board District 21 seat in the April 7 election.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The only contested Village of Mount Pleasant race in the April 7 election has a retired college dean facing off against someo…
Registered voters who sat out 2016 election are twice as likely to back a Democrat than Trump, WI poll says
Boosting turnout among registered voters who didn't vote in 2016 could spell trouble for President Donald Trump in key battleground states.
RACINE COUNTY — The race for the District 14 County Board seat, which includes the Foxconn development area, pits a vocal opponent of the Foxc…
The proposed amendment, which all of Wisconsin's voters will get to weigh in on this spring, is part of a nationwide effort known as Marsy's Law.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.