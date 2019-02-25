Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers issued Executive Order No. 13 on Monday, which withdraws the Wisconsin National Guard from assisting at the southwest Mexican border.

Approximately 112 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers and airmen are currently serving in Arizona, where they have been deployed to assist with border security.

“Keeping all of our borders safe and crime free and protecting immigrants who seek asylum at our borders — many of whom are women and children — is the responsibility of the US Customs and Border Patrol,” Gov. Evers said. “There is simply not ample evidence to support the president’s contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border.”

Evers' order revokes prior consent for Wisconsin National Guard personnel to be deployed at the southwest US border for border security and orders Wisconsin National Guard personnel to return.

“There is no justification for the ongoing presence of Wisconsin National Guard personnel at the border,” Evers said.  “I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation.”

