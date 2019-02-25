MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers issued Executive Order No. 13 on Monday, which withdraws the Wisconsin National Guard from assisting at the southwest Mexican border.
Approximately 112 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers and airmen are currently serving in Arizona, where they have been deployed to assist with border security.
“Keeping all of our borders safe and crime free and protecting immigrants who seek asylum at our borders — many of whom are women and children — is the responsibility of the US Customs and Border Patrol,” Gov. Evers said. “There is simply not ample evidence to support the president’s contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border.”
Evers' order revokes prior consent for Wisconsin National Guard personnel to be deployed at the southwest US border for border security and orders Wisconsin National Guard personnel to return.
“There is no justification for the ongoing presence of Wisconsin National Guard personnel at the border,” Evers said. “I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The adults are taking over.
What a brainless thing to say! No evidence? Seriously? Has he not seen the evidence of criminal activity, including rapes and murders by illegal immigrants? Has he not seen that there is an influx of illegals using our welfare and medical system without paying for treatment, food and other services? Clearly this guy is out of touch and maybe should get himself in an airplane and travel to the AZ border to see what is actually going on!! There are tons of coyotes taking advantage of the women and children that are trying to escape also--causing further harm by not having a wall to protect the good people of the United States of America! I am all for immigration, but it needs to be done legally. Thanks a lot Evers, you just put more AMERICANS at risk by your choice to protect illegals
"---is the responsibility of the US Customs and Border Patrol,” Yes Governor it is. Hopefully the Democrats will provide the funding required to deal with the tens of thousands who seek to enter this country illegally.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.