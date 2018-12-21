MADISON — As Republican Gov. Scott Walker vacates the governor’s office and Democrat Tony Evers moves in, state oversight regarding the Foxconn Technology Group development is being called into question.
At a press conference Friday to announce some of his cabinet appointments, Evers said he had met with officials from Foxconn during the week. The news comes after the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau issued a report suggesting that changes need to be made to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
The bureau claims that in the current draft of the agreement between the state and Foxconn, the Taiwan-based company could get state tax credits for jobs that are based out of state.
In the recent extraordinary special legislative session lawmakers, on a party-line vote, limited the governor’s authority over the WEDC. At the news conference, Evers said it was a “mistake” to make those changes. During his election campaign, Evers had promised he would disband the WEDC.
“This is one of the reasons why I was so opposed to the special session,” Evers said. “Essentially they (legislators) have removed the governor from leadership opportunities with WEDC by the changes they have made.”
Nonetheless, Evers said his administration will keep an eye on the agency.
“We want to make sure these tax credits are going for the purposes they were originally intended, and so I’ll be working with Foxconn directly and, hopefully, will resolve that in the very near future,” Evers said. “But it’s a perfect example of why that change was a mistake.”
Sharing oversight
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos contends that the governor's office did not have authority over the WEDC before the extraordinary-session changes were made.
WEDC policy "is decided by a board and that's the whole point why the Legislature ordered the audit," Vos said. "We are trying to make sure we always are watching the taxpayers' dollars in whatever way that we are able. So I actually think WEDC is going to be more accountable once it is equally divided between the governor and the Legislature, because right now it is run by the executive."
Vos, R-Rochester, said the Legislature does audits regularly on the WEDC "to make sure they are complying" with tax credit agreements and approved policy.
"I certainly do not support any tax credits going to any jobs that are not in Wisconsin," Vos said. "And I am hopeful that our (WEDC Board) appointees, along with Gov. Evers, will be conveying that in a strong and forceful way and I feel very optimistic that they're going to listen to the results of the audit."
Upon hearing that Evers met with officials from Foxconn, Vos said he is glad a relationship between Evers and the company is being started.
"I am glad that his negative rhetoric from the campaign is hopefully going to be met with the reality of the great paying jobs, the wonderful careers and the positive economic impact we're going to have for Racine and Kenosha County" through the addition of Foxconn, Vos said.
